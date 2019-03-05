Read: Brexit is chaos. The movie about it is anything but.

Britain’s welcoming food culture wasn’t always so. Before chicken tikka masala was declared a “true British national dish” and upscale gastropubs specificalizing in classic British pub fare began to emerge, traditional English cuisine was stereotypically grim—defined by the likes of mutton pies, sausage rolls, and black pudding. And though such tropes have long outlived their relevance—with almost every kind of cuisine available not just in London, but across the country—they highlight the contrasting visions that Brexit has helped create: an outward-looking Britain that embraces international influences versus an inward-looking Britain that seeks to keep them out.

Ottolenghi opened his first deli with his business partners Sami Tamimi and Noam Bar nearly two decades ago in Notting Hill, a fashionable and cosmopolitan neighborhood in West London. At the time, London’s restaurant scene had yet to gain the global prominence that it holds today. Though the city had fine French and Italian dining, it hadn’t attracted many flavors beyond Europe. But that didn’t mean people didn’t have an appetite for them. “In Notting Hill, we had this international, extremely well-traveled, affluent crowd,” Ottolenghi said. “We were beneficiaries of that sense of hunger for outside influences.”

With Bar handling the business side of things, Ottolenghi and Tamimi focused their efforts on the food, which was influenced in large part by their shared hometown, Jerusalem. Their Israeli and Palestinian backgrounds, respectively, brought to their cooking a wide variety of Middle Eastern flavors, from za’atar and yogurt to pomegranate seeds and date syrup. Despite these influences, however, Ottolenghi said they didn’t set out to make one particular type of cuisine. “It’s not Palestinian or Lebanese or anything of that sort,” he said. “Of course, it has some of those ingredients, some of those sensibilities. But it’s not traditional in any sense of the word.”

Seventeen years, three more delis, and two restaurants later, that intent still shows. Though Ottolenghi’s menus make no secret of preferencing Mediterranean flavors, they don’t feign to represent one distinct type of fare either. And neither do the restaurants’ aesthetics. The bright and airy atmosphere of Ottolenghi Spitalfields, the largest of the delis, doesn’t give guests any of the sort of cultural clues you might find at other restaurants. There is no music, leaving diners instead with the sounds of their own conversations—many of which, fittingly, aren’t in English. (From my own table, I heard Portuguese and French.)

Ottolenghi credits Britain’s openness to different cultures as one of the reasons his restaurants and others have thrived. For one thing, “there isn’t a national chauvinism when it comes to [British] food,” he said. “The Brits, in kind of a self-deprecating fashion, which applies to other aspects of national identity, have always been absorbing from the rest of the world.”