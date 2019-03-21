Read: Turkey’s identity crisis

In recent years, those construction noises have become more prevalent. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have presided over a wave of economic growth due in no small part to a construction boom that has nearly gone bust. In Istanbul and throughout the country, hundreds of shopping malls were built, in addition to a staggering number of housing projects. New airports, public and private universities, hospitals, and transit systems sprouted up in cities. And ambitious restoration and development projects were launched one after the next. But many have not turned out well, speaking to concerns here that Istanbul’s long history is not sufficiently respected, worries that extend beyond urban planning and have real political implications.

With Turkey heading to the polls for municipal elections this month, Erdoğan is keen to maintain power in the city that he grew up in and where he rose to prominence as mayor in the 1990s. His former prime minister Binali Yıldırım is the AKP candidate to be Istanbul’s next mayor, and a loss would be a strong statement from voters, one rooted in concerns for their city and its governance.

Some of the most controversial examples of restoration here have occurred in the heart of the Beyoğlu district, home to Istanbul’s busiest and liveliest street, the pedestrian-only Istiklal Avenue.

Istiklal is lined with dozens of grand European-style buildings, a number of which house foreign consulates, and was once a street packed with cinemas and cafés that people wouldn’t enter unless they were dressed to the nines. It was closed to traffic in the early 1990s, which was instrumental in breathing new life into the area after it had picked up a rather seedy reputation in the previous two decades. Beyoğlu soon became the epicenter of Istanbul nightlife as its narrow, buzzing backstreets filled with restaurants, dive bars, and clubs. Its popularity peaked during the AKP years, though it has been gradually transformed into a sterilized shopping mecca, with new malls and an extended stretch of chain stores and fast-food restaurants along Istiklal.

Anger over unbridled development reached a tipping point in May 2013, when protests broke out against Erdoğan’s controversial plan to construct a shopping center over Gezi Park, the largest green space in the area, just a short stroll away from the beginning of Istiklal, on the other side of Taksim Square. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Istanbul, and the demonstrations spread to nearly every province in Turkey. Erdoğan fiercely denounced the rallies and the police response was swift and severe, but the project was abandoned and Gezi Park remains relatively untouched.