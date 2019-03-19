Read: How Brexit threatens peace in Northern Ireland

For others, though, distrust in the EU extends well beyond the backstop. “A lot of it stems from a belief that the EU has been bullying and mistreating the U.K.,” Oliver Norgrove, a former staffer with the official campaign behind the “Leave” vote in the 2016 referendum, told me. Other disputes—over the U.K.’s £39 billion divorce bill to settle its preexisting commitments to the EU and the bloc’s exclusion of Britain from its Galileo satellite project, for example—have only reinforced that perception. “We feel we are being picked on as a result of no longer being a member,” Norgrove, who has since become disaffected by the Brexit process, said.

“There is a group of critics for whom the EU is essentially a hostile actor, and they are almost pathologically determined to see bad motivation behind everything it does,” Henry Newman, the director of the London-based independent think tank Open Europe who supports the prime minister’s deal, told me. “Of course it cuts the other way as well. That’s why the EU wants the backstop in the first place.” Without one, the bloc fears that the U.K. could prioritize its own trading ambitions over maintaining an open border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K.

This distrust isn’t limited to politicians, either. The latest Eurobarometer survey, which measures public opinion across EU member states, found that only 31 percent of Britons “tend to trust” the bloc, compared with 53 percent who don’t. This puts Britain among the least trusting of current EU member states, second only to Greece, which has endured years of bitter austerity and nearly crashed out of the bloc during an economic crisis.

“Some feel that the EU decision-making process lacks transparency and legitimacy,” Georgina Wright, a senior researcher at the London-based Institute for Government think tank, told me in an email. Wright, who has written extensively on how the U.K. needs to change its approach to negotiating with Brussels, said that having a better idea of how the EU functions is only part of that challenge.

Understanding the bloc’s position is another issue, something noticeably lacking among some British members of Parliament in recent weeks. The effort by a group of Conservative Party lawmakers to pursue a Brexit compromise that the EU had already rejected was one example. Parliament’s vote to reject leaving the EU without a deal—without taking any of the steps necessary to rule it out—was another. (The nonbinding vote doesn’t change Britain’s legal default position of leaving the EU without a deal on March 29; only agreeing to a deal or extending Britain’s exit date can do that.)

