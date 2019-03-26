Sonia Delesalle-Stolper, a London-based reporter for the French daily newspaper Libération, isn’t a Brexit correspondent (she has reported on the U.K. and Ireland for French media for more than two decades), though she admits that the past few years have practically made her one. “Brexit has taken over everything because it’s a historical story,” she told me at the Tate Britain, where she had just finished an interview for one of the several Brexit stories she typically files each week. “It is something that is going to have an impact on Britain, on Europe, and on the world.”

The enormity of Brexit can be difficult for international audiences to grasp, especially when the process of Britain’s departure from the EU seems to move so slowly—if at all. “They say, ‘Hasn’t it happened yet?’” Delesalle-Stolper said of her readers, noting that while the majority of French people originally opposed Brexit, many have since come to accept it, saying, in effect, Just let them go, we need to get on with something else.

But letting go isn’t so simple. British lawmakers are still fighting among themselves over the negotiated deal Prime Minister Theresa May agreed on with the bloc late last year, arguing about whether they will support it or seek alternative plans, including a no-deal exit, a second referendum, or no Brexit at all. Much of the opposition to May’s plan hinges on its reliance on the so-called Irish backstop, a stopgap measure to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland. With it, some Brexiteers fear the U.K. could risk being tied to EU rules and regulations indefinitely. Without it, the EU says there won’t be a deal at all.

Summarizing the infighting within May’s government without getting into the weeds isn’t an easy task. When I asked Castle about the most challenging aspects of covering Brexit, especially for an international audience, he noted the jargon-filled language that surrounds it. Terms such as max fac, indicative votes, and MV3 (or the third “meaningful vote” on May’s Brexit deal) have forced their way into the British vernacular. On the day we spoke, Castle said he had recently learned a new one. “I just got my head around the ZOPA, which is the zone of possible agreement,” he said. “The one today we had in the briefing was WAB … which I’m assuming is the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.”

The best Brexit stories, however, rarely incorporate this kind of jargon. Nearly all the journalists I spoke with said that their reporting about the consequences of Brexit, rather than the nitty-gritty of the process itself, tends to garner the greatest audience response. “One of the first pieces I did was on insulin and the fact that there might be issues with people being able to get the supply that they need,” Bianca Nobilo, a correspondent and anchor for CNN, told me. Others noted their coverage of the “Brexit preppers” stockpiling food and medicine and the potential impact Britain’s withdrawal could have on the Northern Ireland peace process.