That leaves the country with two equally unsavory options: to request an extension that would postpone its exit date from the EU by weeks, months, or even years, or to leave the bloc without a deal at all. May has said that she doesn’t believe the former should happen. A majority of parliamentarians say they won’t allow the latter (though it remains the legal default if no agreement wins legislative approval).

If March 29 symbolizes a day of independence for Brexiteers, it marks a source of foreboding for those who oppose leaving the EU without a deal. For them, it’s the deadline by which the British government has conceded that many of its existing trade deals will not be replicated. It’s the date that could mark the beginning of food shortages, delays at British ports, and other disruptions. It’s the day that could see the return of customs checks to the island of Ireland for the first time in decades.

Several British lawmakers are hoping to avoid these issues by postponing Britain’s departure until a deal can be secured—hopes that were bolstered on Tuesday when May announced that members of parliament would get the chance to back a limited extension to Article 50 if they reject her deal and vote down leaving the EU without one. Such an extension would need to be made at the explicit request of the British government and would require the unanimous consent of the EU’s 27 other members. The bloc has already signaled that it would be willing to grant an extension, though only for a specific reason, such as to finalize an agreed deal or to hold a general election or second referendum.

Securing an extension won’t be easy. The idea of postponing Brexit beyond March 29 is seen as anathema to many Brexiteers who fear that a delay could lead to further government backsliding, and a number of Brexit-supporting MPs have threatened to rebel against the government, which has a flimsy majority, if it tries to pursue one. It’s also an unpopular idea for May, who has been reluctant to entertain any alternatives to her own negotiated deal. “I do not want to see Article 50 extended,” the prime minister told the House of Commons on Tuesday. “Our absolute focus should be on working to get a deal and leaving on the 29th of March.”

Even if the U.K. were to request an extension, the next question would be, For how long? This is something only the EU can answer. While a technical extension of up to a few weeks would be relatively straightforward for the bloc, a longer delay could pose issues—especially if it overlaps with the upcoming European Parliament elections. Speaking at an event in London last week, Stefaan De Rynck, the adviser to the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, insisted that all EU members are required to participate in the May vote. “If you extend Article 50, you extend membership,” De Rynck said. “So you extend also all the rights and obligations of membership. There is an obligation of membership to organize European elections.”

Such is the latest conundrum of Brexit: Though the March 29 exit date itself doesn’t technically matter, any attempt to move it now does.