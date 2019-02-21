Read: What to watch for during the Catholic Church’s sex-abuse meeting

The give and take between church and state can also be opaque. Even today, in the most advanced democracies where the crisis has erupted—the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, France—it’s still a matter of interpretation and context, not canon law, that a diocese report an abuser to the police. Seventeen years after the sexual abuse crisis erupted in Boston toward the end of the papacy of John Paul II, and again after it reemerged in 2010 under Benedict XVI, church norms on the issue are still difficult to understand, not just for outsiders, but for the clerics who must uphold them.

Nicole Winfield, who as Vatican correspondent for the Associated Press knows this issue inside out, this week published a lucid encapsulation of the opacity. For instance: “In countries where clergy are required to report child abuse, bishops and superiors of religious orders are supposed to notify police when someone alleges that a priest molested a child and they are supposed to cooperate with any investigations,” she wrote. “However, the policy is nonbinding and only was articulated publicly in 2010 when the Vatican posted it on its website. Prior to that, the Vatican long sought to prevent public law enforcement agencies from learning about abusers in the clergy.”

It may not seem a revolutionary act to call a meeting that’s essentially a consciousness-raising exercise for prelates, reminding them of existing laws, but when those laws themselves are so confusing, and when the Vatican itself has not taken great efforts to clarify them, it’s a step forward for an ancient institution.

The pope began this meeting by handing the 190 attendees a list of 21 “reflections” to consider. They include creating an accessible guide for bishops, instructing them how to handle abuse cases; discussing whether the punishment is commensurate to the crime; and “debating whether priests and bishops guilty of sexual abuse of minors should leave public ministry.” Asked whether these were instructions or points to debate, Archbishop Scicluna laughed, but said, “It’s an understatement to say that they have to be taken seriously.”

This week, Monsignor Scicluna said he was pleased that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the body which defends Catholic doctrine, increased the number of canon lawyers—to 17 from 10. In the past, Francis has said that the CDF handles around 2,000 cases at a time. The backlog is enormous. The numbers are chilling. The Holy See has said that in the past decade, 3,420 credible cases of abuse worldwide were reported to the CDF, while in the United States, the Catholic Church has said that 6,900 priests have been credibly accused since 1950, according to BishopAccountability.org, an advocacy organization.