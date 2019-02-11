Few things unite this group of Labour and Conservative defectors. Their views run the gamut, from when to end austerity to whether to nationalize the railways. But on their reasons for leaving their parties, they are somewhat in agreement. For one, both sides are frustrated by what they see as a hard-line takeover of their former parties, from the far-left loyalists of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to the outsize influence of the hard-line pro-Brexit lawmakers within the Conservatives. All 11 argue that it is not their values, but rather those of their parties, that have changed.

Alison McGovern: Let’s have another Brexit vote

In terms of hard policy, one thing has brought them together. They have all advocated for a so-called People’s Vote—another Brexit referendum. If their united goal is to persuade Parliament to back a second vote, though, their defections might have instead helped achieve the opposite.

For another vote to happen, it needs the parliamentary backing of at least one of the major parties, something neither Labour nor Conservative leaders have officially stated they are willing to do. And with MPs such as Labour’s Chuka Umunna and the Conservatives’ Anna Soubry—vocal supporters of a second referendum who have now defected—no longer affiliated with those parties, the likelihood of either party changing its stance seems to have only diminished further.

For now, the People’s Vote campaign does not appear to see it that way. In a statement responding to the defections on Wednesday, it said that while it respected the reasons put forward by the 11 lawmakers to resign, it would continue to work with MPs from both parties to secure support for a second referendum. “We are not a political party,” a People’s Vote spokesperson said, “nor are we ever going to allow ourselves to be associated with just one faction of any political party.”

Read: Welcome to the new Britain, where every week is hell

What is similarly unclear is whether advocating for a second referendum will prove enough to unite the new movement. “I suppose everyone is looking at this thinking, It can’t be as unplanned as it looks,” Anand Menon, the director of the London-based U.K. in a Changing Europe research institute, told me. “But the thing is, maybe it is.”

In Brexit Britain, that’s par for the course.