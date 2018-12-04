Read: The United States could end the war in Yemen if it wanted to.

Haspel’s briefing only seemed to reinforce senators’ views about MbS. Bob Corker, the Republican who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, declared that “if the crown prince went in front of a jury, he would be convicted in 30 minutes” of murder. Bob Menendez, the ranking Democrat on that committee, said he was convinced after Pompeo and Mattis testified that the crown prince was involved in the journalist’s death, and that he remained convinced. Even Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican who is an otherwise reliable ally of the administration, described the evidence against MbS as not a smoking gun but a “smoking saw,” a reference to the implement Turkish authorities say was used to dismember Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Menendez stopped short of saying that Haspel had offered evidence contradicting what Pompeo and Mattis had provided. But it was clear that the secretaries of state and defense had reached a different conclusion than the CIA—and many senators. “Let me just say that what both Secretary Pompeo and Mattis did was, I think, a disservice to the Senate,” Menendez told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell after Haspel’s briefing. “I understand what they’re driving at—they’re trying to preserve a relationship with Saudi Arabia.”

The conclusions drawn by the senators from Haspel’s classified testimony are at odds with the White House’s own version of events. Trump said last month that the agency had “nothing definitive” on Khashoggi’s murder. His remarks came after Haspel visited Turkey, where she reportedly heard audio of Khashoggi’s torture and murder by a Saudi hit squad. Since Trump’s comments, leaks to the news media about the CIA’s conclusions suggest MbS was closely involved in the plot to kill the journalist. Among other things, he reportedly communicated with the senior aide who oversaw the team around the same time Khashoggi was murdered.

Haspel’s absence at the previous session that included Mattis and Pompeo had irked senators, who responded by focusing their attention on the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The conflict, a signature MbS initiative that relies in part on U.S. intelligence support, has devolved into what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

That war has received renewed prominence in Washington since Khashoggi’s killing, and is now the ground on which lawmakers intend to fight the administration over his death. Last week, 14 Republicans voted with Democrats to take a crucial step in support of a resolution that would end U.S. support for the Saudi-led military effort in Yemen. Haspel’s testimony may placate some, but not all, of those lawmakers.

