Friedman: I found the letter you wrote to say you were stepping down from the administration really interesting. One thing I was particularly struck by is that you said you were proud of speaking out against dictatorships, including Russia, and standing up for American values and American interests. Literally from the beginning to the end of your tenure, you took a hard line on Russia, on its aggression in Ukraine, on its support for President Bashar al-Assad and his war crimes in Syria. Why? What is the nature, do you think, of the threat that Russia poses to both American values and American interests?

Haley: One of the most frustrating things that I’ve had to encounter at the UN is the Russian veto. Whenever we’ve tried to do good things, Russia is right there to stop it. The perfect example of that is the chemical-weapons issue in Syria. We went over half a dozen times. I’ve lost count of how many times we tried to get an unbiased mechanism in there to prevent chemical weapons, and at every step of the way, they were standing right next to Assad and protecting him. There’s a lot of frustrations there, but I’ve always thought—the one thing I learned at the UN is that countries resent America. It’s a tough place. But they want us to lead. And we have to always lead on our values and our freedoms and what we believe is right. And so if you are supporting a man who is using chemical weapons on his own people, you have to call him out for it. If you are looking at a man who went into another country and used poisonous substances on civilians, you have to condemn them for it. If you see you’ve got a country who is going in and starting to invade another country, and go against their sovereignty, you have to say something. It’s not that I have specifically bashed Russia. It’s that Russia has continued to do things that we can’t give them a pass on.

Friedman: Based on your experience, do you think Mitt Romney was right in 2012 when he was ridiculed for saying Russia was America’s No. 1 geopolitical foe? Do you think he was actually prescient in describing Russia in that sense?

Haley: I certainly think his instincts were right. I think the other one is China. I think they both equally are concerns and they both equally need a lot of attention.

Friedman: One other thing that you focused a lot of attention on is human rights and humanitarian relief, whether it’s the South Sudan arms embargo, which you drafted and got through, or visiting refugee camps in Jordan and Turkey. What’s motivated you to emphasize those types of issues in particular? Specifically, do you feel that America needs to have a moral-leadership role in the world?

Haley: I think those freedoms are every person’s God-given right, regardless of where they were born and raised, regardless of their religion, regardless of their ethnicity or gender. I just strongly believe that when we see anyone’s freedoms violated, or their quality of life is suffering because of a dictator, we have to say something, because they can’t always say it for themselves. And it doesn’t cost us anything to fight for democracy, to fight for human rights, and to fight for the dignity of people. It’s really hard for me to stomach and not say something. We focused a lot on sexual exploitation that was happening, but we also focused on corruption. You go into countries, whether it’s South Sudan or Democratic Republic of Congo, and you see the way the women and girls are sexually assaulted, you see the way the boys are taken as young as 7 years old to be child soldiers, and someone has to say something, because the one thing I know is we may not win a vote at the UN, but we can shame them. And the one thing every country doesn’t want is to be called out. And we have to understand the leverage we have, that when we call out a country or we call out a wrong, everyone takes notice.