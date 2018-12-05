Read: Vladimir Putin’s identity politics

In Moscow, officials heralded the project as a public celebration of Russian heroes—a way for the names to be “forever inscribed in history,” according to the “Great Names of Russia” website. In one video segment produced by Vesti, a state-owned media outlet, a news anchor approaches a woman seated with her son on an airplane to ask her thoughts on the project. “We have many heroes,” the woman said. “I don’t think there are enough airports for all of them.”

The project, approved by Russian culture minister Vladimir Medinsky, began as President Vladimir Putin faced his lowest approval ratings in six years, stemming from his unpopular pension reform plan that raises the age of retirement by up to eight years. Rallying Russians around a nationalistic project that purports to give ordinary citizens a degree of political autonomy might be just what Putin needs.

"It was important for the Kremlin to redirect the attention of the general public," Anton Barbashin, an editor at an online Russian affairs journal, said in an email, "away from issues like 'economic development', 'corruption' and 'general frustration' to something neutral. Renaming airports could be, he added, something "entertaining and seemingly important."

But the project lacked grassroots support. Some experts viewed it as a frivolous expense in a time of economic struggle. “We are not just talking history and culture, we are also talking a lot of money,” said Maria Snegovaya, a postdoctoral associate at the Center for International and Security Studies at the University of Maryland. Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at Carnegie Moscow, a Moscow-based think tank, called it “one more annoying silliness of this regime.”

There was another, more cynical motive behind the project. Its website said it would operate on the principle of “one vote - one airport - one name,” giving Russians the sense of participating in an important democratic process. But, Barbashin added, “much like with Russian elections, there is a state filter that determines if the candidate is eligible.”

This helps explains why the musician Letov was left off the final list of candidates. Russians were allowed to suggest historical figures to include, but ultimately the final list of names needed approval from Medinsky, the culture minister. His rationale for choosing not to include Letov, even after he was leading in the first round of voting, was unconvincing: He claimed that Letov’s fans were too “marginal” of an audience to warrant his name advancing to the final round.

While Moscow proved adept at convincing Russians that voting in this contest equates to taking part in some democratic process, many saw through that veneer. “The Kremlin creates this kind of substitute that operates as representative of the civil society, but in fact that is totally Kremlin-shaped and formed,” Snegovaya said.