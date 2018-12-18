Read: The Trump administration debates a cold war with China

Huawei has always insisted that it has never had ties to the Chinese government or military. Still, its critics remain unconvinced. The suspicion that Huawei is a threat to American national security has become—fairly or not—indelibly marked on the minds of many American officials. Sales of its major equipment in the United States have been stymied, its acquisitions of American assets have been blocked, and President Donald Trump’s administration, determined to defend American technology, has taken an especially hostile position on the company.

All of that, to a degree, is Huawei’s own fault. The problem starts with its mysterious corporate culture, which has left policy makers and security experts hazy about its background and intentions.

Huawei markets itself as a miracle of modern entrepreneurship, a rags-to-riches fairy tale of a regular guy who launched a business empire on hard work and chutzpah. In the company’s narrative, its founder, Ren Zhengfei, was a mere soldier-engineer who, after leaving the military, started Huawei in 1987 with no government connections, state aid, personal wealth, or experience in telecommunications. Somehow, despite this lack of expertise and resources, Ren managed to bring a complex technical system to market in a mere handful of years, an impressive achievement in what was then a decidedly low-tech China. Officially, the company is owned by its employees, who vote in their own management team. Ren, whom the company calls its “natural person shareholder,” controls only 1.4 percent of Huawei but has served as its chief executive for 30 years, and his daughter, the arrested Meng, now helps him run the company.

This story could be perfectly true. But Ren has done a miserable job of selling it. As Huawei has risen to worldwide fame, he remains an enigma. Rarely appearing in public, he has made little effort to refute his critics or build confidence in himself and his company. Though other Huawei executives reach out to an international audience here and there—as Hu did on Tuesday—Ren mostly delegates the talking to lobbyists and public-relations officers.

On the rare occasions he has personally tried to influence public opinion, he seems to only reinforce his persona. In 2012, Ren met with members of a U.S. congressional committee, but they came away frustrated with what they considered incomplete answers and information. Based on how he responded to questions during a public interview at the World Economic Forum in 2015, it’s not hard to see why. Asked point-blank if his company had links to the Chinese government or military, Ren never offered the requisite, emphatic “No,” and broke into a roundabout response, saying: “There’s no need to exert ourselves to explain who we are.”