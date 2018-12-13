“As a result, some made mistakes that funneled them into the criminal justice system,” they wrote in the letter, a copy of which was seen by The Atlantic.

They added that the “refugees have completed their time and are now positively contributing to their communities.” Deporting them, the lawmakers said, would return the immigrants to a country they are not familiar with. They urged the Trump administration “to honor the humanitarian spirit and intention embodied in the current agreement.”

“We strongly oppose any renegotiation” of the deal “that strips the current protections afforded to Vietnamese refugees,” they wrote.

Although many of these Vietnamese nationals had been ordered deported, the 2008 agreement prevented them from actually being removed from the United States. Dozens of Vietnamese nationals with felony records were being held in immigrant detention centers, some for six months or longer, according to groups that advocate on behalf of immigrants. Many of these people had already served time for their crimes, but the new rules raise the possibility that some of them will be re-detained.

“I've been getting so many text messages from scared Vietnamese community members over the last few days,” Phi Nguyen, the litigation director for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said in an email.

The administration’s policy is its latest crackdown on immigration, which President Trump has tied to a host of ills that afflict the United States. And because immigration policy is viewed by the courts to fall within the jurisdiction of the executive branch, it is unclear what, barring a change of heart in the Trump administration or resistance from Vietnam, opponents of the new effort can do.

The White House maintains that it is only targeting people convicted of crimes. The reinterpretation would apply to undocumented Vietnamese migrants, or those who have been convicted of committing crimes, but would not apply to those who have become American citizens.

On Wednesday, a DHS spokeswoman said a change in the rule would cover about 5,000 people who were convicted of crimes during previous administrations.

