These rallies have been driven by a range of different agendas, but have certainly been effective.

Finally, after weeks in which tension was building, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe addressed the nation on Tuesday. “No tax merits endangering the unity of the nation,” he said. “I have listened to the French.”

“It’s the anger of a France that works, that works hard,” he continued, “and that has trouble making ends meet.” Philippe announced that the government would suspend the carbon tax hike for six months, align diesel and gas taxes, raise the minimum wage by 3 percent in January and delay a hike in electricity and gas rates that was set to go into effect this winter.

The government had to do something. A Harris poll this week found that 72 percent of French people supported the “yellow vests,” while 85 percent disapproved of the violence that erupted last Saturday, when some demonstrators smashed shop windows, burned cars, defaced monuments and scuffled with police, who responded with tear gas. Four people across France have died as a result of the protests. Monday’s headline in Le Parisien, France’s best answer to a tabloid, said simply: “Mister President, We Need Answers.”

It was telling that it was Philippe, and not Macron, who announced the policy changes. A bearded, reassuring man of the right, Philippe is a career politician accustomed to the give-and-take of party politics. Macron is instead a technocrat whose election in 2017 was almost a fluke, and whose République En Marche party still lacks a base or deep roots in France. Macron may be on the right side of history with many of his policies, like the fuel tax, but to many French citizens, even ones who supported him, he comes across as tone deaf and out of touch. This fall, for instance, he was criticized for telling an out-of-work gardener who had lamented how hard it was to find work that he should just try harder.

This week’s Harris poll found that the vast majority of French people find Macron “arrogant,” “disconnected from the reality of French people,” and “too authoritarian.” Only 17 percent found him “reassuring” and less than a third said he was “credible.”

In the French media, the yellow-vest movement has been described as a “jacquerie,” or a peasants’ revolt. The term evokes centuries of French history and class struggle, and also speaks to the divisions in French society today, between Macron, the all-powerful president in Paris, the highly centralized capital, and the rest of France. A recent study in the Journal du Dimanche, a weekly newspaper, found that Macron’s République en Marche party had received more donations from the UK, €800,000, than from all French regions outside Paris combined. His support is from cosmopolitan areas, not from people in the provinces who may feel left behind.