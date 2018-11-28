It’s hard to overstate what’s at stake in these seemingly minor developments. The resolution of one of the world’s most dangerous and persistent conflicts, the endurance of the U.S.–South Korea alliance, and the fate of the most ambitious effort ever to stop the spread of nuclear weapons are all tied up in the question of whether the demands of peace and denuclearization are ultimately complementary or incompatible.

Of course, several of the meatiest measures require U.S. consent and are on hold. North and South Korea, for example, can’t collaborate on economic and tourism projects or actually get inter-Korean roads and railways up and running until international sanctions against North Korea are eased. They’ve also encountered resistance in calling for the leaders of the two Koreas, the United States, and perhaps China to formally declare an end to the Korean War, which came to a halt in an armistice in 1953. (Trump-administration officials worry about prematurely reducing the pressure on North Korea and undermining the United States’ military alliance with South Korea.)

Read: How to tell when North Korea starts to denuclearize

But where Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have freer rein and have arguably made the greatest advances is in enacting various accords to cease military hostilities between their countries. The progress, though still modest and tentative, is all the more remarkable given the comparatively sluggish pace at the moment of nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea.

Moon, a liberal politician who favors engagement with North Korea, described these inter-Korean military accords during a visit to New York this fall as “akin to a declaration to end the Korean War.”

Over the course of November, North and South Korea each destroyed 10 guard posts within the Korean demilitarized zone—sometimes in spectacular fashion, with explosives—in order to build trust for their plans to eventually withdraw the roughly 200 that are thought to still be operational in the densely fortified border region.

The Koreas have suspended certain military exercises near the military demarcation line (MDL) separating the countries, cleared hundreds of land mines in the area (millions remain), and linked a road as part of an effort to excavate the remains of soldiers who died during the Korean War. They have covered up coastal artillery and warship-mounted guns and established a no-fly zone in the vicinity of the border. They are now exploring ways to jointly secure the iconic border village of Panmunjom and allow unarmed guards, civilians, and foreign tourists to move about on either side of the MDL there for the first time in more than 40 years.

Reflecting on all this work in October, Moon declared that he and Kim were making “clear that war would not come between the South and North.”