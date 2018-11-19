The U.S. is not alone in facing this quandary. Across the Western world, domestic populations are aging, birth rates are declining and there’s a dearth of workers in key sectors of the economy. In Europe, immigration has been at the center of an often toxic political debate. Both Britain, which ostensibly voted to leave the European Union over, among other things, immigration, and Denmark, where a nationalist anti-immigration party is part of the ruling center-right government, are trying to reconfigure their systems to attract highly educated workers.

Of course, if immigration overhauls were politically palatable, they would have been in place long ago. But if the United States were able to redesign the system from scratch, how would it do it? (TL;DR: it would look nothing like it does now.)

An Economic Stream

Any new system would likely favor economic migration, making it easier for people to move for work. New Zealand, Australia and Canada offer useful examples of how.

New Zealand, where one in four people were born elsewhere, has one of the world’s most innovative migration systems. The country of 4 million is not afraid to experiment, actively manages the process, and jettisons ideas that don’t work. Australia, where a similar proportion of the 24 million people was born overseas, has adopted some of New Zealand’s most successful policies and implemented them in its own, far larger system.

Both countries make it simple for anyone with a job to move and work there and offers them a well-defined path to citizenship. Each also employs a points-based system that would draw those immigrants most likely to settle in quickly.

Annie Lowrey: Are immigrants a drain on government resources?

Similarly, Canada’s points-based system is seen as a model in Europe and the U.S., but past immigrants found themselves underemployed once they moved. Ottawa has since reconfigured its own system to make it more competitive and more like Australia’s and New Zealand’s.

The idea underpinning these countries’ systems, though, is the same: Labor needs would be met by allowing employers to choose their workers. The government, through the study of past cohorts of migrants, would ensure numbers of migrants aren’t putting pressure on local services or hurting domestic workers. The system would combine an employer-sponsored visa and points to attract those individuals who can adapt well to the new culture through language, education, and experience.

“If I were the czar of this in an ideal system, I would not only make it [the economic stream] the largest component of the immigration system, but probably the overwhelming component: somewhere in the neighborhood of between three-fifth and two-thirds of all immigration,” Papademetriou said.

Any new system would also, however, need to draw both high- and low-skilled workers. Low-skilled migration already dominates the food and agriculture, social-care and health-care sectors. Often, it is not visible to us.