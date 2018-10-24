In the nearly three weeks since Jamal Khashoggi walked into a Saudi consulate in Istanbul and never came out, the story of what happened to him has emerged only slowly, through leaks and rumor, accusations and denials.

By the time the Saudis took responsibility over the weekend, many had grown convinced that he was dead—but exactly how remained unclear and contested between the Saudis, who claimed it was an accident, and the Turks, who accused them of a deliberate assassination.

President Trump and his administration have consistently said they will wait for the results of any investigation, and for details to emerge. Still, the president’s characterization of the incident has changed in recent days.

Oct. 15: “Rogue Killers”

Nearly two weeks after Khashoggi’s disappearance, with the Saudis continuing to deny involvement, a bipartisan clamor was growing in Washington for Saudi Arabia to face consequences.

A group of lawmakers from both parties had called for sanctions; the Republican Senator Marco Rubio had gone on “Meet the Press” to say that arms sales could be at stake.

On Oct. 15th, fresh off a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Trump told reporters that the king had denied “any knowledge of” what had happened to Jamal Khashoggi, who the president emphasized was a Saudi citizen. “It sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. Who knows?” He dispatched his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to the kingdom.