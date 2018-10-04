Indeed, what the strategy calls a “new approach” is hardly new at all. Not long after 9/11, the United States realized that attempting to eradicate every terrorist threat in every location on its own—especially through large-footprint military campaigns like those launched in Afghanistan and then Iraq—was unsustainable. So President Bush and particularly President Obama pivoted to building partners’ capacities. This allowed others to be on the front lines of global counterterrorism efforts, while permitting the United States to focus its unique, high-end capabilities—like the ability to locate and target particular terrorists—on the pressing threats that demand those capabilities. For the United States to have led a coalition that reduced the Islamic State’s territorial control to 1 percent of what it once held, while committing comparatively few troops and relying heavily on the Syrian Kurds and others, speaks to the success of partner-based approaches to counterterrorism. And it’s to the Trump administration’s credit that it’s now embracing that approach, even if it insists on re-branding it in “America First”-ian terms.

Now, for those notable exclusions: They’re part of Trump’s political agenda, or what Stephen Tankel and I have previously called “faux counterterrorism.” Nowhere does the document mention Trump’s anti-Muslim travel ban, which he touted on the campaign trail as one of his key policy proposals. Nowhere does his counterterrorism strategy mention a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which he continues to insist is critical to protecting the country from major terrorist attacks. Even the strategy’s single reference to detention at Guantanamo Bay—which I’ve argued has assumed symbolic political meaning for Trump, detached from any rational assessment of America’s national-security needs—feels obligatory rather than enthusiastic. In other words, it feels more like a passing inclusion.

These exclusions are, in fact, to the good. Because Trump’s insistence on pursuing a travel ban, a border wall, and the repopulation of Guantanamo isn’t about keeping Americans safe—it’s about scoring political points, acting tough, and stoking fear.

What we have, then, is a counterterrorism strategy that seems to shrug at some of Trump’s political priorities while embracing the institutional memory and best practices built up under his predecessors. That is, the document displays the wisdom of the counterterrorism professionals who, despite the White House’s rhetorical excesses, remain focused on protecting Americans at home and abroad. They’re the ones who learned, long before Trump was claiming on the campaign trail to have a “secret plan” to defeat ISIS and promising to “bomb the hell out of” the group, that partnerships are critical to sustainable counterterrorism—and they’re the ones who were figuring out how to forge and sustain those bonds.