May’s warning couldn’t have come at a more critical time in the Brexit negotiations. With the next European Council summit less than two weeks away, U.K. and EU leaders are under pressure to strike a deal on the terms of the U.K.’s withdrawal that will be accepted by both Brussels and Westminster. Whether they will be able to overcome their outstanding differences—on issues such as preventing a customs border on the island of Ireland or on the terms of their future trading relationship—remains far from certain. Still, the summit is already being billed by European Council President Donald Tusk as the “moment of truth.”

For May, the challenges aren’t just coming from Brussels, but from her own government. In the opposition, Corbyn has already pledged that his party would oppose May’s Chequers plan as it stands. Within her own party, support is just as tenuous. “Chuck Chequers” buttons were a fixture throughout the Conservatives’ conference—a call that was only buoyed by a senior lawmaker within the party publicly calling on May to do the same.

The loudest of these voices belonged to the former foreign secretary and quasi-leadership-rival Boris Johnson, who just three days before the conference published his own 4,600-word vision for Brexit to rival the prime minister’s Chequers plan, which he derided as a “moral and intellectual humiliation.” He reiterated his opposition days later in a jam-packed conference speech which, unlike many of the other major speeches happening that day, had conference-goers waiting in line several hours in advance to attend.

But perhaps the greatest challenge to May’s Brexit plan didn’t come from her party at all. Arlene Foster, the leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which is currently propping up May’s government in Westminster, offered a stern warning that her party would not support a Brexit deal that puts any divergence between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., including a customs border in the Irish sea or a special customs union for Belfast alone. This, Foster said, would be the DUP’s “blood red” line.

For all the divisions over Brexit that remain within the party, May’s hold to the leadership appears to be safe—at least for now. When all was said and done, even some the prime minister’s staunchest critics conceded that her speech had bought her time to hammer out a deal, even if didn’t necessarily evoke full-fledged support for it. And while critics of Chequers are unlikely to change their mind anytime soon, they at least seem to agree that now wouldn’t be the right time to try and trigger a leadership election to push May out.

“Finding another person who the party could actually agree on and hold together—I don’t know,” a conference-goer from Westminster North told me. Another from North Staffordshire told me that while she hopes May will “ditch Chequers in whatever way diplomatically or otherwise she wants,” she doesn’t think new leadership is the answer either. “She’s a caretaker prime minister—she’s not a leader.”