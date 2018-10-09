At the United Nations, for example, she has fiercely defended Israel, presided over U.S. disengagement from several UN organizations, and occasionally embraced Trump’s swashbuckling style, once warning that the United States would be “taking names” of countries that criticized the Trump’s administration’s move of America’s Israel Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. She was the first member of the Trump administration to make a detailed public case for why the U.S. should withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. When Trump was bent on applying intense economic and military pressure to North Korea over its nuclear-weapons program, Haley shepherded the toughest sanctions ever against North Korea through the UN Security Council. She adroitly acted as a bridge between the United Nations and Trump World, finding ways for Trump to stay invested in the international body by working with the UN secretary-general on internal reforms while at the same time serving notice that Trump’s America would be conducting a fundamentally different form of foreign policy.

But Haley also clashed with Trump in many ways that ultimately make Tuesday’s news more comprehensible. She was viewed, relative to the president, as a practitioner of a much more conventional and—to borrow one of Trump’s favorite derogatory terms—globalist Republican foreign policy. And she had a freer hand than other foreign-policy advisers to pursue her approach within the narrow confines of the UN, since she was hundreds of miles away from the political inferno raging in Washington. At times it seemed like Trump was loudly turning the nation’s capital upside down while Haley was quietly carrying out a third Bush term in New York. “I don’t see [my role] as pushing an ‘America First’ policy,” Haley said last summer. “I see it as defending America, because every day I feel like I put body armor on. I just don’t know who I’m fighting that day.”

While Haley was at the forefront of Trump’s efforts to punish and isolate North Korea, she never appeared fully on board with his pivot to lovey-dovey diplomacy with Kim Jong Un. She was virtually the only top official in the Trump administration to speak consistently about human rights, and she was among many officials in the Trump administration who favored a more aggressive posture toward Russia than the commander in chief. “I don’t get confused,” she once pointedly asserted, when the Trump administration backtracked on an announcement she had made about new sanctions against Russia and blamed her for the mix-up. “We don’t trust Russia. We don’t trust Putin. We never will. They’re never going to be our friend. That’s just a fact,” Haley said in July, after Trump expressed trust in Vladimir Putin’s denials of election interference and spoke glowingly of the potential fruits of friendship with Russia during his summit with the Russian president in Helsinki.