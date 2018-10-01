Not everyone sees it that way. In the lead-up to the vote, many of the name-change deal’s opponents called for Macedonians to boycott the referendum in an effort to undermine the result—a campaign that largely seemed to work. James Ker-Lindsay, a Balkans expert at the London School of Economics, told me that though the vote was nonbinding, its inability to garner enough participation could make it easier for those who are already opposed to the deal to vote against it when it makes its way to parliament. Zaev’s ruling Social Democratic Union party doesn’t have the two-thirds majority required to ratify the deal on their own, which means they will need the support of lawmakers from the nationalist opposition party, the VMRO-DPMNE. “They’ll need 10 VMRO [lawmakers] who are going to break ranks out of 50, so 20 percent,” Ker-Lindsay said. “The trouble is finding the MPs who are willing to do that.”

It won’t be easy to get that many opposition lawmakers to split. VMRO was a vocal opponent of the name-change deal. Though it didn’t call for an official boycott of the vote, urging Macedonians to instead vote “with their conscience,” it has already pointed to the low turnout as proof that the government’s efforts have failed. “The fact is that the agreement with Greece did not receive a green light,” Hristijan Mickovski, the VMRO leader, said Sunday in a statement. “This is a defeat not only for the agreement with Greece, but for the crime of those who are in power.”

But Zaev hasn’t given up yet, nor have the U.S. and European leaders urging Macedonians to back the deal in the first place. Alain Le Roy, a French diplomat and the former EU ambassador to Macedonia, told reporters on Monday that the EU will still actively urge Macedonian lawmakers to accept the deal. Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman, issued a statement saying that the U.S. would do the same.

Zaev pledged to have the name-change deal before the Macedonian Parliament by next week for approval. If the deal is approved in Skopje, it must then be ratified by lawmakers in Athens, where Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is facing his own political opposition to the deal. In both cases, Ker-Lindsay said, neither side will have the luxury of time.

“A lot is going to depend on what happens in the next few days,” he said. “People will want to do everything in their power to keep this alive … They’ll want to try and keep this moving, and keep Greece on board. Because if this collapses, we don’t know when there’s going to be an election in Greece, and if the [opposition party] New Democracy win it, they’re bound to kill it. It could very well be that this would be the end of the road.”