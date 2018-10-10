Khashoggi’s fate reflects a larger pattern of violence inflicted on journalists around the world this year. Year after year, reporters are detained, abducted, and, with some frequency, killed. As Margaux Ewen, the North America director at RSF, told me: “We’re seeing targeted killings even outside war zones.”

As RSF points out, since January 2018, 57 journalists have been killed, along with 10 citizen journalists, and four media assistants. The numbers are already higher than the figures at the same time last year. Additionally, 155 journalists have been been imprisoned, along with 142 citizen journalists, and 19 media assistants.

“We’re ultimately seeing that the press is no longer viewed as a key component of democracy, but are more and more viewed as the opposition, the enemy, those that only want to criticize,” Ewen said. She added, “It doesn’t really help when the president of the country of the First Amendment, the United States, repeatedly refers to journalists as enemies of the people and denigrates their work, compares their negative coverage to fake news. It really sends the wrong signal … in a way that can really embolden other countries who haven't been repressive in the past to start being repressive.”

What this does, she said, is embolden already authoritarian regimes like Saudi Arabia to believe there won’t be true consequences for their actions. Indeed, though the U.S. State Department has called for an investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance, President Trump said Monday: “I am concerned about it. I don’t like hearing about it. Hopefully that will sort itself out. Right now nobody knows anything about it.”

Mahoney said that while the State Department’s statement was “encouraging … President Trump was in Saudi Arabia just last year, and has made a lot of his relationship with the royal family, therefore it would seem appropriate that he would call for a thorough investigation for such a high-profile journalist who is resident in the United States writing for The Washington Post.”

Indeed, whether it is relative silence from the White House or some other reason, this year has been violent for journalists around the world. One of the highest-profile press freedom cases occurred in Myanmar, where last month a court sentenced Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the Reuters journalists who were arrested last December, to seven years in prison for reporting on the Myanmar military’s killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims.

In Bulgaria, Viktoria Marinova, the television journalist, was raped and killed last Saturday in Ruse, a northern city, one day after she hosted a program that discussed alleged fraud involving EU funds. A man has been arrested in Germany in connection with her killing, which officials say appears to be unconnected to her work as a journalist.