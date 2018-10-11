The disappearance of Khashoggi is “as big a crisis for U.S.-Saudi relations as 9/11 was,” Simon Henderson, an expert on the Gulf and energy policy at the Washington Institute, told me. “The nature of [that] crisis was about perceived Saudi support for extremism, but the saving grace was that the 15 Saudis among the 19 hijackers were opponents of the House of Saud,” he said. “The situation today, as far as we can tell, is that the people involved in the disappearance, if not the murder, of Jamal Khashoggi were employees of the Saudi government, and it was a scheme hatched by the Saudi government and organized by the Saudi government.”

But so far there are few clues about what the Trump administration will do about it. It is also unclear what the United States knew about Khashoggi’s fate and when it knew. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that U.S. intelligence had learned that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS, had ordered an operation to lure Khashoggi, who also wrote for The Washington Post, back to Saudi Arabia. It is unclear whether the Trump administration warned Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, of the plan. According to a directive issued in 2015, intelligence agencies “have a duty” to warn people who might be in danger. Robert Palladino, a U.S. State Department spokesman, said there was no “advance knowledge” of any danger to the journalist.

Indeed, as I wrote Wednesday, the Saudi Arabia for which MbS has become the public face in the West is in many ways more repressive than in past years—despite the unveiling of broad reforms. MbS may want to modernize, but he also does not seem to want dissent. “My working assumption is that MbS was somehow personally offended by Jamal [Khashoggi] and said the equivalent of, ‘Who will rid me of this turbulent priest?’” Henderson told me. “And MbS is surrounded by people who will do exactly that.”

After its initial silence, the White House said Wednesday that John Bolton, the national-security adviser, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, had spoken to MbS about Khashoggi, as did Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state. “In both calls they asked for more details and for the Saudi government to be transparent in the investigation process,” a White House statement said.

There has also been more active involvement from Congress. On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of senators wrote to Trump to trigger the Global Magnitsky Act, which gives the president 120 days to decide whether to impose sanctions on anyone involved with Khashoggi’s disappearance. (A Turkish newspaper published images of 15 Saudi officials it says traveled to Istanbul and ultimately killed Khashoggi.) The letter’s signers included Senators Bob Corker, Republican of Tennessee, and Robert Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey—the chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Senators Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, and Patrick Leahy, Democrat of Vermont— the chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs—also signed it.