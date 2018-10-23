1) The Disappearance of a Saudi Critic Signals a Broader Danger for Journalists, by Krishnadev Calamur

Khashoggi’s death is not an isolated incident of violence against a journalist. The trend is on the rise in many parts of the world:

Khashoggi’s fate reflects a larger pattern of violence inflicted on journalists around the world this year. Year after year, reporters are detained, abducted, and, with some frequency, killed. As Margaux Ewen, the North America director at RSF, told me, “We’re seeing targeted killings even outside war zones.”

2) What the Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi Portends, by Graeme Wood

The term dissident is often applied to Khashoggi, but dissent in Saudi Arabia looks different than it does in America and Europe:

[He] was well connected in both London and D.C., but he did not dream of transforming Riyadh into either. He dissented from his rulers only modestly, and in our conversation, he affirmed his allegiance to the king and acknowledged that the House of Saud should rule the kingdom in perpetuity. He contested certain policies that the crown prince had implemented or was preparing to implement, in his view, unwisely.

3) The End of American Lip Service to Human Rights, by David Graham

Saudi Arabia’s brazen treatment of a dissident—even a mild one—has led many legislators, policy makers, and writers to question the value of maintaining a close relationship with a country whose values are so different from America’s. But human rights don’t actually drive American policy, David writes:

For now, at least, we’re seeing the end of American lip service to human rights. Past U.S. administrations were willing to overlook abuses by allies—including, notably, Saudi Arabia—but continued to rhetorically support human rights and frown at abuses. The Trump administration is either unwilling or uninterested in going even that far.

4) Why the U.S. Can’t Quit Saudi Arabia, by Kathy Gilsinan

The reason America won’t make moral proclamations about its policy toward Saudi Arabia is because of the pragmatic partnership between the two nations. Like it or not, the U.S. needs Saudi Arabia, Kathy explains:

Yet the shared interests remain powerful, and have sustained the relationship through numerous crises in the past—including a 1973 oil embargo during the Arab-Israeli war and the revelation in the wake of the September 11 attacks that 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi. Since then, the Saudis have positioned themselves as a key ally in the fight against al-Qaeda and then ISIS.

5) The Irony of Turkey’s Crusade for a Missing Journalist, by Krishnadev Calamur

Since Khashoggi’s kidnapping happened in Turkey, Erdoğan, the country’s autocratic ruler, has taken the lead on getting to the bottom of what happened. But that belies Turkey’s own problem with journalists:

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has strangled the free press, but his country has emerged as the source of grisly information about Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance.

6) Turkey Is Treating the Khashoggi Affair Like It’s Must-See TV, by Borzou Daraghi