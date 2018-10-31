At the memorial service, Horvilleur spoke of how in Hebrew, the word dvar means both “word” and “thing,” and how hateful anti-Semitic words can so quickly turn into hateful actions. She spoke of how Jews through the centuries had always been seen as the very embodiment of “otherness,” targeted for a range of wildly contradictory accusations—for being too bourgeois and too radical, for being too rich but also feeding off the state.

If there was an overall message to the memorial service, it was the same one that France has slowly come to understand in recent years, as it has fallen victim to multiple terrorist attacks: that what begins as anti-Semitism, what begins as attacks on Jews, quickly shifts to attacks on open society at large.

For years in France, there was a sense in political circles and in the mainstream media that Jews were somehow routine targets, mostly of Islamist violence. In 2012, when an Islamist militant shot and killed a rabbi and three children outside a Jewish school in Toulouse and three French paratroopers of North African descent, the attacks were seen as a one-off.

Instead, they foreshadowed a season of terror, in which 239 people were killed between January 2015, the attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Kosher supermarket; November 2015, the attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, Stade de France, and cafés across Paris; and July 2016, when a driver in a truck mowed down people strolling along a promenade in Nice. In Paris this year, a Holocaust survivor was murdered in a robbery that might or might not have been motivated by animus to her religious beliefs, but that nevertheless prompted an outpouring of solidarity and a march against anti-Semitism.

The years of attacks have also led to a dramatic uptick in security at Jewish sites across France. Outside the Mouvement Juif Libéral de France, there were at least eight guards in bulletproof vests, some holding submachine guns. To enter, visitors had to open a bulletproof door, then wait in a sealed vestibule where security guards checked their belongings before opening a second door leading inside. This is now standard in synagogues in France and elsewhere in Europe, where armed guards have been the norm since Palestine Liberation Organization attacks on Jews and Jewish sites across the Continent in the 1970s and ’80s. After the Pittsburgh killings, France’s interior minister called for a heightened police presence outside Jewish sites in France.

At the memorial service, one of the congregation’s rabbis, Yann Boissière, spoke about the security. “We know it’s necessary, but is it really effective?” Rabbi Boissière asked. He addressed the elected officials present, including a deputy interior minister and a prefect of the Paris police, and called for “a massive education program against anti-Semitism.” It might take 20 years, he said, but France at every level needed to show “zero tolerance against hatred and hatred against Jews that we have to call out as anti-Semitism.”