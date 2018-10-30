Adam Serwer: Trump’s caravan hysteria led to this.

The Pittsburgh suspect’s reported claim that he was acting to prevent the “slaughter” of his people at the hands of immigrants he thought were being brought to the United States by a Jewish refugee agency, for example, echoed the reasoning of another attacker who targeted a house of worship. Dylann Roof, who killed nine in a Charleston church in 2015, expressed similar anxieties about a white race overwhelmed by immigration in an manifesto he posted online. So did Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people, including many children, at a summer camp in Norway in 2011.

What ties these cases together is the chilling and warped logic that, in gunning down innocents, the attackers were somehow acting in self-defense.

It’s a logic that recurs across the ideological spectrum of radicals, from the far left and far right to jihadists and anarchists, according to a 2010 analysis of more than 50 extremist groups, mainly in the U.S. and Europe. That study found that each of those groups, without exception, embraced a form of conspiracy theory. Of course, some conspiracies actually have occurred (see: the Watergate break-in and cover-up). But the authors of the analysis, Jamie Bartlett and Carl Miller, observed that “what distinguishes conspiracy theories from genuine efforts to uncover actual conspiracies is that a conspiracy theory is not the most plausible account of events based on the available evidence.”

More recently, “if you spend any time in jihadist forums or spend any time in far-right forums, it is almost immediately apparent that these guys are swimming in conspiracy theories of all sorts—about the Jewish community, about the media,” the extremism researcher Amarnath Amarasingam told me in an interview. (A newly updated database of radicalized individuals of different ideologies, assembled by researchers at the University of Maryland, also shows conspiracy theories across the spectrum, but finds far-right extremists promoting them more frequently than jihadists or leftists.) The content of the specific theory varies depending on the ideology at issue, but it serves a dual function: to make sense of one’s own grievances, and to focus blame for them on an outside group, often a network of elites.

“The only thing that really does change,” Miller told me, “is who that cabal of shadow elites are.”

In the case of the Japanese doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo, for example, the belief was that the government in Tokyo was conspiring with the United States and the Jews for world domination. Afrikaner nationalists have propagated the belief that the Illuminati controls the South African government.

Some would be funny if the potential consequences weren’t so serious—wackier conspiracy theories propagated in extremist forums include the belief that Hillary Clinton is a lizard person from outer space.