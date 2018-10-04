According to the most recent numbers released by polling group Datafolha, 32 percent of Brazilians support Bolsonaro, compared to 21 percent for Haddad. Hope for a more centrist candidate has dimmed in recent weeks: The other 11 candidates, who include environmentalist Marina Silva, former economic minister Henrique Meirelles, and a man who missed a televised debate because he was fasting in the mountains, trail the two significantly.

Even as Bolsonaro inches towards victory, many progressive Brazilians are puzzled by how a man with dubious economic know-how who has openly expressed nostalgia for the country’s military-dictatorship past could rise so forcefully to the top. Although he often states that he intends to punt many issues to the courts, Bolsonaro has repeatedly denigrated gender nonconformity and homosexuality. He has even been fined for saying he didn’t “run the risk” of having a gay child because his kids were “taught well.” He has stated that he is against the legalization of abortion. When recently asked during a national broadcast what he would do to address the fact that Brazilian women earn, on average, 25 percent less than men in the same position, he refused to offer any solution. Last weekend, hundreds of thousands of women gathered in cities across the country for the largest female-led protest in Brazil's history, to march against Bolsonaro.

And yet, recent polling by Datafolha showed that support for Bolsonaro actually rose after the women's march. Even though 49 percent of women said they would not vote for him (even if they don't know who they would vote for), support for Bolsonaro among women also rose 6 percentage points, from 21 percent to 27 percent. That’s the largest shift in the demographic groups polled by Datafolha in the days following the march. Some observers are talking of a backlash—the possibility that the march actually aggravated female voters.

The motivations of Bolsonaro’s female voters are varied, of course. But many of the women who support him are willing to shrug off his record on issues that directly affect them because they believe that his social conservatism—which is tangled up with religion—and his promise of a new, more capitalistic chapter for Brazil outweigh the criticisms.

In recent weeks, I have interviewed several-dozen female Bolsonaro supporters from across the country. I expected them trend rich, white, and come largely from southern Brazil. My suspicions largely held true. My dermatologist in Rio de Janeiro, whose purse costs more than my monthly rent, told me that although she disagreed with Bolsonaro’s sexist stances, she couldn't bring herself to vote for the PT. A flight attendant in southern Brazil also mentioned her disgust of Lula as reason enough to vote for Bolsonaro. But even way out in the middle of the Amazon, where the boats serve as public buses and high heels have no place, I discovered women who spoke passionately about why Bolsonaro should be Brazil's next president.