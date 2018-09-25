“Iran's neighbors have paid a heavy toll for the agenda of aggression and expansion,” Trump said at the UN. “That is why so many countries in the Middle East strongly supported my decision to withdraw the United States from the horrible 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose nuclear sanctions.”

The president’s remarks represent an intensifying of the U.S. pressure on Iran that began with the Trump administration’s withdrawal in May from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the nuclear accord that was signed into 2015 is officially known. That decision, which came despite U.S. acknowledgement that Iran was abiding by the agreement, deepened a divide with U.S. partners in Europe, who were also signatories to the deal. In the months since then, the U.S. has snapped back some sanctions on Iran and worked to ensure global compliance as it prepares to reimpose the most punitive measures that target the Islamic Republic’s oil exports and payments from its central bank. Its stated goal is to persuade buyers of Iranian oil to reduce their imports to zero. This would devastate Iran’s already vulnerable economy.

Iran’s economy is struggling even without U.S. sanctions

The prospect of economic and political benefits were a key incentive to persuade Iran to sign the nuclear accord and freeze its nuclear program. Indeed, the deal’s survival after the U.S. withdrawal is predicated on the remaining signatories—China, France, Iran, Germany, Russia, the U.K., and the EU—providing Iran with these benefits. But the looming U.S. sanctions, which would target any foreign firm that conducts business in U.S. dollars and also does business with Iran, have had a chilling effect on European and other companies with investments in the Islamic Republic. Many of them have pulled out or announced plans to halt their activities in Iran. The U.S. has said that its goal is to punish Iran, and so it will make no exceptions to its sanctions regime even for its friends and allies. This has prompted the EU to enact so-called blocking statutes that would in effect prohibit European companies from complying with the U.S. sanctions—though EU officials have publicly acknowledged that they have little ability to influence where their companies choose to do business. But Monday’s move, announced at the UN, goes further: The countries that remain in the JCPOA announced a new “special purpose vehicle” that would essentially allow them to bypass U.S. sanctions.

Germany’s foreign minister proposes a way to skirt U.S. sanctions

"In practical terms this will mean that EU member states will set up a legal entity to facilitate legitimate financial transactions with Iran and this will allow European companies to continue to trade with Iran in accordance with European Union law and could be open to other partners in the world," Federica Mogherini, the EU’s foreign-policy chief, said after she met with foreign ministers from China, France, Iran, Germany, Russia, and the U.K. at the UN, where world leaders are gathering for the annual General Assembly. She added that technical experts from the remaining states will now meet to make the “special purpose vehicle” a reality. Any such mechanism will likely be ready before November 4 when the oil-related U.S. sanctions on Iran go into effect. But the move will be unable to prevent the U.S. Treasury Department from sanctioning the acquisition of Iranian oil, an act that itself violates U.S. law.