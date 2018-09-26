But then, this summer, the U.S. announced it would impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada. Trudeau quickly hit back, saying Canada would impose tariffs of its own on steel and aluminum imports from the U.S. “We are imposing dollar for dollar tariffs for every dollar levied against Canadians by the U.S.,” Trudeau said.

By June, in the wake of a tense G7 summit in Quebec, Trump was calling Trudeau “meek and mild,” “dishonest & weak.” Although the U.S. president had just endorsed a joint communique at the summit, after hearing that Trudeau had spoken to the press about Canadian tariffs against the U.S., Trump took back his endorsement. He also threatened more tariffs against U.S. allies.

The fight over tariffs, which sparked fears of an all-out trade war between the two traditionally friendly countries, were a piece of a bigger dispute over NAFTA. The 1994 trade deal is meant to promote the free flow of goods and services between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, but Trump has said he believes the trade deal hurts American industry. By August, Trump was announcing a separate trade deal with Mexico. Canada was effectively left behind, though Trump said it could join later.

Amid the attempt to renegotiate the deal, Trudeau had said he canceled a scheduled meeting with Trump in Washington because of a disagreement over a proposed clause. Snub often begets snub, and now Trump says he’s rejected Trudeau in turn.

In a moment captured on camera that one reporter described as “awkward,” Trudeau went up to shake Trump’s hand at the UN and the two exchanged very brief words before the Canadian leader moved aside. After media outlets dubbed it a sign of “simmering tensions” and “lingering resentment,” Trudeau played down the encounter, telling the press he and Trump talk regularly. “It was an interaction like so many are at the UN, quick but cordial. There are all sorts of opportunities for me to speak with President Trump, and that was not the time.”