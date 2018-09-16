There’s a reason the conveniences of Twitter, Facebook, and the comments sections haven’t stopped people from coming to Speakers’ Corner. For nearly 150 years, this designated assembly point in the middle of London has stood as an enduring symbol of freedom of speech. Though Speakers’ Corner earned its unofficial status as a free-speech zone through an act of Parliament in 1872, which granted people the right to speak and gather there, the space itself doesn’t boast any special legal privileges compared to anywhere else in the city—hate-speech laws, for example, still apply. But in practice, the police only intervene when they perceive there to be a threat to public order. It’s a tradition that has earned Speakers’ Corner the reputation of being one of the few places where people feel welcome to show up and speak about whatever they want.

Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, and Marcus Garvey are among the many historic figures who have been part of that tradition. George Orwell, who once called Speakers’ Corner “one of the minor wonders of the world,” is another. He described it as a place where you could hear from “Indian nationalists, temperance reformers, Communists, Trotskyists … freethinkers, vegetarians, Mormons, the Salvation Army, the Church Army, and a large variety of plain lunatics.”

Today, you’re more likely to hear speakers preaching about religion than you are to find them calling for revolution. In my own visits to Speakers’ Corner over the last few months, I’ve mostly come across speakers debating the virtues of Islam and Christianity, though I’ve also heard from devoted vegans, atheists, and Flat Earthers. While some of Speakers’ Corner’s regulars show up each week, others only show up a few times a year. For those who make up this community, Speakers’ Corner is merely “a reflection of the world,” Heiko Khoo, a longtime speaker, told me. It’s a place he says offers a variety of views and perspectives that transcend the echo chambers people tend to find themselves in online. He noted that while the vast majority of debates he’s seen there tend to be oriented around religion, “the mood generally reflects what is going on in society, as well as the unique combination of people who come to Speakers’ Corner.”

It’s a community Khoo knows well. Having first started speaking there in 1986, he boasts a reputation for drawing some of the bigger crowds (ranging from as many as 30 to more than 100 people at any given time) through his talks on contemporary issues related to British and global politics. But he told me the majority of the topics debated at Speakers’ Corner tend to stray from what dominates day-to-day news headlines. “If Speakers’ Corner was a reflection of the official political debate, then you would have on one corner someone discussing the customs union and its benefits,” he said, in reference to Brexit. “We don’t discuss these things … because it’s a tedious, boring discussion and no one can actually answer it. It’s not a philosophical question.”

To an outsider, Speakers’ Corner can look like complete mayhem—an unruly assembly of impassioned speakers preaching from makeshift soapboxes while entertaining testy exchanges with hecklers as tourists wander past in mild bemusement. Though there are usually multiple soapboxes going on at once, speakers tend to follow informal rules that prevent them from yelling over one another. “You need to stand 20 feet away from each other,” Steve, a veteran speaker, told me. To the regulars, there is an order to the chaos. “If you go regularly, you realize the people who shout at each other are the same people who shout at each other every week,” Philip Wolmuth, the author of Speakers’ Corner: Debate, Democracy, and Disturbing the Peace, told me. As a photojournalist, he has been documenting Speakers’ Corner for three decades, and in that time he said the space has always been self-regulated. “Obviously the police stand guard occasionally in case there is trouble, but anyone can turn up anytime. It’s not governed by anything.”

A platform with basically no regulation that allows people to shout at each other about anything—this could just as easily describe much of social media. But when I made this comparison to Khoo, he dismissed it. “Speakers’ Corner is a living entity of human beings meeting in real life,” he told me, saying that while the internet offers users an equal and often anonymous playing field, Speakers’ Corner guarantees neither. “You have what the orator is capable of holding, and what the audience is capable of undermining. On the internet, you can just publish. You might get trolled or shouted at, but you still publish. At Speakers’ Corner, if the audience is against you, you won’t finish your speech—not unless you are really competent in holding the art of oratory in a random crowd.”