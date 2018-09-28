This arrangement has become a major source of tension between Ryanair staff and management, and one of the chief reasons why unions across Europe representing the carriers’ workers will strike on Friday. Seven unions representing flight attendants from five different countries—Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain—have backed the walkout. In anticipation, Ryanair has already cancelled 8 percent of its 2,400 scheduled flights on Friday, affecting 30,000 passengers.

Friday’s strike will mark a major escalation of a European labor campaign watched closely by unions and employers across the globalized transportation industry. It’s one of the many battles whose outcomes will shape the future of labor in the EU. At stake: whether ongoing economic integration will one day translate into improved working standards for the many, or instead continue to bolster a lopsided model that fuels popular frustrations with Brussels.

Representatives for Ryanair have downplayed the upcoming walkout. In a statement, they called it an “unnecessary strike by a tiny minority of cabin crew” acting on behalf of competitor airlines. “These repeated unnecessary strikes are damaging Ryanair’s business and our customer confidence at a time when oil prices are rising strongly, and if they continue, it is inevitable that we will have to look again at our capacity growth this winter and in summer 2019,” Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said.

Demands from workers and their unions that Ryanair apply so-called local-employment contracts—which they say would improve working standards—have fueled unprecedented labor strife at the company. The unrest peaked in July, when flight-attendant unions led strikes that resulted in the cancellation of 600 flights, affecting 50,000 passengers. In addition, there were multiple walkouts by pilots in Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands, who share a separate set of grievances over pay and seniority. (Dutch pilots plan to strike alongside flight attendants on Friday.)

Silva, who also leads the Workers’ Union (USO) union section at Ryanair, which has endorsed the strike, said the use of Irish labor contracts is far from an arcane matter. He also said that many of his colleagues from across Europe often struggle to open bank accounts and standard cell-phone plans in their home countries. People laid off by Ryanair, meanwhile, can’t access their unemployment benefits at home, he added. Many, too, must pay social-security contributions into the Irish system, making it tough for them to qualify for state-provided medical coverage in their countries of residence. On top of that, Irish labor law tends to be less worker-friendly than its continental counterparts, according to the unions. Irish workers, for example, get only 20 days of annual paid leave, compared to 30 in Spain. “It’s hard for us to have a normal life,” Silva told me. “In Spain, we’re seen as almost tourists.”