Israel and Russia have worked assiduously in recent years to cultivate a close relationship. Three years ago they agreed to coordinate military action in Syria to avoid the kinds of incidents that occurred Monday. At the time, Netanyahu, who has met with Putin more than half a dozen times since 2015 when Russia entered the Syrian conflict, said he and the Russian leader “agreed on a mechanism to prevent such misunderstandings.” (The U.S., which operates in Syria’s east alongside Kurdish fighters who battle ISIS, has a similar deconfliction agreement with the Russian military.)

This Russia-Israel coordination in Syria is significant given their competing interests in the country. Russia’s military support, along with backing from Iran and Hezbollah, the Shia militant group from Lebanon, has ensured the survival of the Assad regime. Israel has meanwhile worked hard to see to it that Syria, with which it shares a border, does not become a place from where Hezbollah, which serves as an Iranian proxy, attack its territory. For now, Russia has managed to balance its seemingly contradictory alliances with Iran and Israel, but Monday’s incident shows how difficult this task will be as Bashar al-Assad prepares an onslaught on Idlib, the last major rebel-held part of the country.

Indeed, the IDF statement that expressed “sorrow” for the Russian deaths added: “Israel holds the Assad regime, whose military shot down the Russian plane, fully responsible for this incident. Israel also holds Iran and the Hezbollah terror organization accountable for this unfortunate incident.” It alleged that the Syrian facility that was targeted was the place from which systems to manufacture weapons were about to be transferred on behalf of Iran to Hezbollah. “These weapons were meant to attack Israel, and posed an intolerable threat against it,” the statement added.

Israel is keen to see Iran’s presence in Syria end, but Russia has sent mixed signals on what it thinks Tehran’s role in Syria’s present and future should be. Moscow has both called for the “reduction, and ultimate elimination, of foreign forces and foreign fighters,” and labeled the Iranian presence in Syria as “legitimate.”

Israel’s relationship with Russia hasn’t prevented the two countries from clashing this year on several occasions when Israel attacked targets inside Syria that it said posed a security threat. In the most severe of those clashes, Israel struck a Syrian airbase in Syria in February after an Iranian drone launched from the base entered Israeli territory. Israel had wanted to stage a larger response, but was reportedly talked back by Putin. Monday’s incident may have ended with Putin calling it the result of “accidental circumstances,” but with the various actors in Syria’s civil war—including Iran—preparing to reap the rewards of its investment in Assad, such conciliatory words may not be enough to forestall conflict in the future.