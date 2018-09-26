That isn’t the only frustration. Gill said that ever since the U.K. voted to leave the EU, she and her fellow Britons’ overall standing within the European Parliament has reduced drastically. “I have views on proposals and legislation that are in front of me, and yet somehow they seem to be not as influential as they used to be,” she said. “We used to be representing a large country—we had huge amounts of influence and what we said was taken seriously. Now, of course with leaving, it is taken less seriously. … People will introduce me and say, ‘This is Neena, and she’s leaving.’”

Not everyone bemoans the U.K.’s new status in Brussels. Some, like arch Brexiteer Nigel Farage, have eagerly awaited this moment. When it was revealed in a European Parliament report in May that British lawmakers and judges would be required to continue working in their roles up to eight weeks after Britain has left the bloc, Farage said he would not be sticking around to complete his mandate. “Are you joking?” he told Politco in response to the report. “I will be leaving.”

Gill said this type of rhetoric hasn’t helped the U.K. in its negotiations with the EU. “We’re in a difficult negotiation and you’ve got these Brexiteers who are offending all the people who we are negotiating with on a regular basis in parliament,” she said. “It’s quite different experiences, depending on where you’re at in terms of [being] pro-Europe or anti-Europe. If you’re anti-Europe, you don’t really care what goes on—you’re against everything anyway.”

For British MEPs like Gill, though, there isn’t time to be complacent. She said part of her job is making sure that her region is prepared for Brexit, and the adverse effects that may come with it. “Longterm, we do not know what the consequences will be on communities that are already very hard-pressed,” she said, noting that many regions that voted overwhelmingly for Brexit, including her own, could be the hardest hit in the event the U.K. leaves with no deal. She added that major companies like Jaguar Land Rover are saying the lack of a deal or of a properly managed exit may compel them to go elsewhere, which would be a huge blow to the economy of her region. “It’s very difficult to get that taken seriously. People think it won’t happen. … They want to believe this is all scaremongering when it isn’t.”

Can Britain deal with ‘No Deal’?

It’s taken seriously at the Labour Party conference, where sightings of EU flags and “bollocks to Brexit” stickers are almost guaranteed. This culminated Tuesday with an overwhelming vote by the conference’s delegates in favor of a motion to keep all options—including a second referendum with an option to remain in the EU—on the table in the event British lawmakers are deadlocked over the Conservative-led government’s negotiated deal. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has already ruled out a second referendum under “any circumstances.”