Could an adjective solve a 27-year international dispute?

So what’s so difficult about adding a five-letter adjective? A lot, as it turns out. Should Macedonians vote in favor of the name change, as polls project they will, it will require more than simply updating their name plates at the United Nations. The renaming will need to be reflected across Macedonian society, from the name of its government agencies to its passports, drivers’ licenses, and its official currency. Though the deal stipulates the country’s language will still be called Macedonian and its people Macedonians, it’s unclear if the same can be said for more quotidian issues, such as the country’s domain name or even its national sports teams. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macedonia, when tried for comment on those specifics, was unresponsive.

Still, Macedonians are widely expected to approve the name change, according to a recent nationwide survey, which found that 49 percent intend to vote in favor of the referendum, compared with the 22 percent who intend to oppose it. Though 16 percent said they won’t vote at all, their decision could still impact the outcome: Under Macedonian law, slightly more than 50 percent of the country’s 1.8 million registered voters need to take part in order for the referendum to be considered valid. Though the referendum is not binding and the country’s parliament could still put the name change to a vote regardless of the outcome, opponents of the move could use low turnout to undermine the effort. Some of the deal’s opponents have already called for their supporters to boycott the vote.

And that’s not the only challenge. Even if the referendum passes with more than 50 percent voter turnout, Macedonian lawmakers would still need to approve a constitutional amendment to reflect the change—a process that “is actually quite complex,” James Ker-Lindsay, a visiting professor at the London School of Economics, told me. He noted that though the name change has the support of Zaev, the Macedonian prime minister, and his ruling Social Democratic Union party, it is opposed by the nationalist opposition party, the VMRO-DPMNE. With control of just 60 seats in parliament, Zaev’s party will need the backing of at least 20 others to get the two-thirds majority needed for the amendment to pass. “So they can still block this,” Ker-Lindsay said of the VMRO-DPMNE. “The big question is: Will it be the case that if it goes through in the referendum, that they’ll basically give up on their opposition and say, ‘The people have spoken, we’ll accept it,’ or not?”

If the deal does pass through the Macedonian Parliament, it must then be ratified by lawmakers in Athens. There, too, the name change faces opposition. Though Tsipras, the Greek prime minister, has enough seats in parliament to approve the deal with a simple majority, he may not for long. His party’s coalition partner, the right-wing Independent Greeks, threatened to quit the government this week over the name issue, which could potentially trigger fresh elections.