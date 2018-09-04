During the conflict, the U.S. and its allies in the Arab world funneled tens of millions of dollars, as well as weapons, to the anti-Soviet forces. Fighters from across the Arab world gravitated to the region, as well—including the scion of the influential bin Laden family. Haqqani became a close friend of Osama bin Laden, who would go on to lead al-Qaeda, and remained one of his most steadfast allies.

After the Soviet withdrawal from the country, Afghanistan descended into a free-for-all, culminating in the fall of the Moscow-backed government. Haqqani briefly served as justice minister during this period, but as the AP notes, “he abandoned the mujahedeen government frustrated by their relentless feuding and returned to [the province of] Khost where he maintained close contact with militants, including bin Laden, from Arabic speaking countries.” Indeed, many of al-Qaeda’s training camps in Afghanistan during this period were in territory that Haqqani controlled. He also maintained close ties to the Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in 1996, serving in its Quetta Shura, or governing council.

After the September 11 attacks, which were planned and executed by al-Qaeda, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan, ousted the Taliban regime, and tried, at first unsuccessfully, to kill bin Laden. (He was ultimately killed in 2011). The U.S. reached out to Haqqani, its old ally, in the hopes of persuading him to join the fight against al-Qaeda and the Taliban. He declined, however, opting to ally himself with the two groups in their fight against the U.S.-backed forces in Afghanistan and the Western-backed government in Kabul.

His group became one of the most powerful militant organizations in Afghanistan and received active as well as passive support from the Pakistani military and its intelligence services. Attacks by Haqqani and his group were responsible for the deaths and injuries of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, as well as Afghan security forces, and civilians. Last year’s truck-bomb attack in Kabul that killed more than 150 people was attributed to the group.

“For many Afghans, the word ‘Haqqani’ invokes fear and horror,” Borhan Osman, a senior analyst for Afghanistan at the International Crisis Group, said in an email. “Among many in his native province and fellow Zadran tribesmen, though, he remained a popular warrior who took part in frontline battles alongside his men and was known as a remarkable military leader who lost several members of his family in the recent wars.”

In 2010, the U.S. declared the Haqqani network a terrorist organization and declared Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is one of Haqqani’s 12 sons, and its other leaders to be global terrorists. But it never designated Jalaluddin Haqqani this way. That didn’t prevent the U.S. from apparently trying to kill him. In 2008, missiles struck his home in North Waziristan, killing Abu Haris, the al-Qaeda leader in Pakistan. Haqqani wasn’t at home at the time.