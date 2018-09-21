In mid-August, following a confrontation between Wine’s supporters and a presidential motorcade in the town of Arua, Museveni claimed a stone had struck a car in his convoy. In response, police and military descended upon opposition activists, gunning down Bobi Wine’s driver, in what Wine assumes to have been an attempt on his own life (a fellow passenger attested to a Kenyan newspaper that the man was sitting in Wine’s usual seat), and later arresting Wine and 32 others. Over the next two weeks, Wine was held in detention, charged with treason, and by his account repeatedly tortured (a claim the government continues to dismiss as “fake news” despite the legislator’s visible wounds). In the face of mounting public pressure and an international outcry, on August 27, the regime released Wine on bail, ultimately allowing him to travel abroad to seek treatment for his injuries.

After he arrived in the United States on September 1, Wine slowly graduated from two crutches, to just one, to, at last, a carved wooden cane. But it was clear in our conversation that he was haunted by the fates of opposition activists less fortunate—less famous—than himself. He has repeatedly begun media appearances with a grim litany of the horrors he says others arrested with him endured: Night Asara, who Wine says was battered to the point of passing blood in her urine, and whose beatings, the VOA reports, have left her needing braces on her knee, hand, and back; Atiku Shaban, whom cameras recorded fainting during bail proceedings, and who Wine believes to be so badly brutalized that he may never to walk again; Francis Zaake, a fellow Member of Parliament, who after disappearing into custody on the night of the Arua violence, was later reported by journalists to have been dumped outside a Kampala hospital, only to find himself still struggling for his life in an intensive care unit more than a month later. The list goes on.

As Wine spoke of his fellow activists, I was struck, not for the first time, by the diversity of the names he listed. Uganda is exceptionally ethnically divided, home to more than 40 distinct languages, many as mutually unintelligible as English and Chinese. Throughout his three decades in power, Museveni has exploited these differences with what journalist Helen Epstein recently described as “the skill of a malevolent anthropologist”—scapegoating certain ethnic groups while stoking rivalries and violence between others, in order to keep Ugandans’ frustrations honed on one another rather than the state. In the past, while himself exacerbating and violently capitalizing on ethno-regional tensions, Museveni has simultaneously succeeded in framing his opponents as tribalist thugs. Yet now those tactics seem to be failing him, as the People Power movement continues to gather steam across ethnic and regional lines.

“We invited people to disregard their ethnicity, their religion, [etc.], and said we are going by the simple fact that the first article of our Constitution says ‘All power belongs to the people,’” Wine said. The salient division, he said, should not be among ethnicities but “between the Oppressors and the Oppressed.”

He has seen this message most readily embraced by Uganda’s massive youth population. Ironically, he noted, the balkanizing violence perpetrated by Museveni’s regime has in some cases eroded ethnic divisions among younger citizens. Though a member of the Baganda ethnic group himself, Wine related that he was raised in a section of Kampala’s Kamwookya neighborhood that “was called Acholi Quarter when I was growing up.” The name referred to “the Acholis that thronged the city from northern Uganda when Museveni took over,” fleeing violence from Museveni’s troops in their home region. The resulting urban mix of ethnic groups, Wine said, weakened young people’s attachment to their own ethnicities. “The elders have been convinced to believe that people who are not from their ethnic groups are their enemies,” Wine reflected. But “as young people, we find ourselves [all] facing the same predicaments … [and moreover] we find ourselves bound together because we are married across ethnical divides.” Wine volunteered that while he, for example, is a Muganda, his wife Barbie hails from the president’s ethnic group, the Banyankole. “My best friends are Nubians and Acholis,” he added. “We are tied together. And most importantly, we are many: It is over 80 percent under 35—I am 36, so it is over 80 percent [of the population] who are under even my age.”