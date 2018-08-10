The Trump administration’s review of its funding for the Palestinians comes at a crucial time: President Trump moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the eastern part of which the Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state (Israel claims it in its entirety); the United States is on the cusp of releasing a new peace plan for the region; and tensions between Hamas and Israel are at a permanent simmer. Amid all this live nearly 2 million Gazans who are reliant on aid, have nowhere to go, and have few employment prospects (unemployment is more than 40 percent).

“I think people are feeling severely depressed by the situation,” said Andy Dwonch, who oversees operations in the Palestinian territories for Mercy Corps, a Portland, Oregon–based humanitarian organization. “The USAID funding cuts to NGOs like Mercy Corps … on top of the reduction in support from the U.S. government for UNRWA, it sort of piles on top of existing very poor economic conditions.”

U.S. aid to Palestinians takes three main forms: About $320 million goes toward humanitarian work and projects, and is disbursed by the U.S. Agency for International Development; $368 million goes to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA); and approximately $36 million helps the Palestinian Authority with security.

Part of this is what is affected most by the U.S. funding review. Mercy Corps runs programs that provide support for communities that have lived through crises such as conflict. It also works with health centers in the Palestinian territories to develop technology systems, such as electronic medical record-keeping systems and stock-management systems for pharmaceutical supplies, in order to help facilitate better access to health care.

“That program, based on the current situation with USAID and the Trump administration’s hold or review on funding, will shut down in September,” Dwonch said. “And Mercy Corps has already started to take steps to lay off our team of people who are working on that program.”

Mercy Corps is hardly alone. Several U.S.-based humanitarian groups that operate with USAID funding in the Palestinian territories have all been affected—and either have, or are in the process of, laying off workers.

Dwonch told me that if the funding isn’t restored or if some other donor doesn’t make up for the shortfall, as many as 20,000 people in Gaza will enter unemployment. “Our staff are feeling very worried—not only for the future of Gaza, but for their own families’ futures,” he said, “as they too now join the masses of unemployed and families without sources of income.”

Dave Harden, a former USAID assistant administrator for the region, criticized the Trump administration’s funding freeze. “Somebody is going to be providing health care, it’s either going to be Hamas or it’s going to be an American NGO,” he said. “You want to be able to provide that to the people in need. And in addition, you want to make sure that you’re protecting that space” from groups like Hamas.