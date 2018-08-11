The cause of the most recent public dispute between the two countries is Andrew Brunson, the American pastor who was arrested in Turkey in the aftermath of the July 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and charged with espionage. As recently as this week, the Trump administration called for the release of Brunson, who is in poor health and under house arrest; Turkey did not oblige.

Relations between Turkey and the U.S. deteriorated dramatically in the aftermath of the coup attempt. Erdogan viewed the Obama administration’s response to the failed putsch as insufficiently supportive; demanded, unsuccessfully, that the U.S. extradite Fethullah Gulen, the Pennsylvania-based cleric whom the Turkish leader accuses of fomenting the plot against him; and dismissed U.S. criticism of his government’s brutal crackdown on the opposition, civil society, and the media in the aftermath of the failed coup.

There were significant regional policy differences as well. Turkey was harshly critical of the Obama administration’s approach to the Syrian conflict; Erdogan actively supported groups fighting Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian leader, while Obama was reticent about providing weapons to the rebels. The two sides were also divided over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Turkey, once a close and reliable ally of Israel, angrily broke with its regional partner in protest against its actions in the Gaza Strip.

These differences have continued under the Trump administration despite early promises of a rapprochement between the two countries. Turkish constitutional changes that consolidated power in the hands of the Turkish president; the U.S. support in Syria for Kurdish rebels whom Turkey regards as terrorists; and a U.S. investigation into Turkish banks for their alleged violation of sanctions on Iran have all further frayed ties.

“What’s going is not in Turkey’s interest. It’s not in America’s interest. It's not in NATO interests," Unluhisarcikli said. “But I believe that it’s in the interests of NATO’s adversaries, specifically Russia and their affiliates within our societies. There are many people today, I can see how the pro-Russia, anti-American circles in Turkey are celebrating now. ... I’m sure similar things are happening in the United States. We should not make our enemies happy.”

Friday’s tariffs are unlikely to help relations. Although Turkey is a minor player in the global aluminum trade, by some accounts it’s the world’s sixth-largest steel producer. The U.S. is the largest market for Turkish steel and aluminum exports, which will now have to find other markets—not an impossible task. The tariffs comes as Turkey’s economy is in some trouble; the lira, its currency, is in a tailspin, having lost 14 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar on Friday alone—and 41 percent since the start of the year. It is now valued at about 6.50 to the dollar. The value of the lira will make foreign goods more expensive for Turks.