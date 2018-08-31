U.S. presidential administrations, including this one, have criticized UNRWA as anti-Israeli and have said it needed reform. The United States is the largest contributor to the UNRWA, last year providing about one-quarter of its $1.24 billion budget. Earlier this week, when Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, was asked at an event in Washington about the possible funding cut to UNRWA, she replied: “First of all, you’re looking at the fact that there’s an endless number of refugees that continue to get assistance. But more importantly, the Palestinians continue to bash America.”

A U.S. funding review is hurting aid groups and Palestinians.

The reported decision to cut funding to UNRWA comes just months after President Donald Trump moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in line with U.S. law passed in 1995. (Israel regards Jerusalem as its eternal, undivided capital. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state.)

The latest reported move could have significant consequences for the U.S. role in the moribund Mideast peace process. The White House is expected to soon release its own plan for peace in the region, a proposal that is being drafted by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who serves as a White House senior adviser, and Jason Greenblatt, the president’s special envoy to the peace process. But the embassy move, combined with the funding for UNRWA, and news last week that the Trump administration was cutting about $200 million in aid for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, is likely to ensure that the plan is dead on arrival.

“I don’t think there’s a realistic possibility that this peace plan will have traction,” Dave Harden, a former USAID assistant administrator for the region, told me. “We’re less important because we’re not putting money in the game. We’ve already determined our positions on Jerusalem and the Palestinian claim of right of return … We were seen as someone who could at least exert leverage over the Israelis, and I don’t think that the Arab states will see us being central to the outcome.”

Indeed, if Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was seen as being more amenable to a Kushner plan, his father, King Salman, has assured the Palestinians of Arab support. The Trump administration’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem has had few followers in the international community. Changing how Palestinian refugees are counted might have some supporters in Israel and even some logic to it, but ultimately it is unlikely to make much of a practical difference to the peace process. Michael Koplow, the policy director at the Israel Policy Forum, a think tank that favors a two-state solution, said in an email that the Trump administration appears to be operating under the assumption that changing the definition of who is a Palestinian refugee “will settle the issue in the context of negotiations, but this is unlikely to be the case.” He said that while the move is likely to be welcomed by Israelis, “it is hard to see how it will advance the peace process by even an inch rather than making a permanent status negotiation more difficult.”