But despite how it’s being marketed, the technicalities of Robinson’s case actually have more to do with specific British laws than they do any particular beliefs he holds—though that hasn’t diminished the public-relations value for him or his supporters.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was a little known figure in the United Kingdom nearly a decade ago when he helped found the now-defunct English Defence League, a far-right group known for its anti-Muslim protests. But that changed in May, when Robinson was detained for broadcasting details about the ongoing child-sex-abuse trial outside the Leeds Crown Court in northern England.

During the more than hour-long Facebook livestream, which attracted hundreds of thousands of views, Robinson called the defendants “Muslim child rapists” and heckled a group of men entering the courthouse he claimed were defendants. The video allegedly put Robinson in violation of Britain’s contempt of court laws—which make it illegal for anyone to publish information about a trial that could pose a risk to the integrity of the proceedings—and he was tried and sentenced within a single day. Robinson admitted to the offense and offered to delete the video. He was then given a 13-month sentence for contempt of court (10 months for the offense, plus an additional three for violating a suspended sentence he received last year—that time for broadcasting bout another ongoing trial outside a Canterbury court).

What followed wasn’t just an amplified presence for Robinson in the U.K., but international notoriety. Around the globe, commentators, including many on the right wing, proclaimed Robinson a martyr for freedom of speech. Gerard Batten, leader of the right-wing U.K. Independence Party, called Robinson’s detention the work of a “police state.” Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s website Infowars likened it to a “a Soviet-style disappearance.” Even Donald Trump Jr. and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon have weighed in. To hear them tell it, Robinson was a right-wing voice the mainstream elite wanted to silence. The hashtag #FreeTommyRobinson began circulating online, and soon followed street protests calling for the same. U.S.-based groups offered to pay his legal fees, and supporters sent Robinson thousands of dollars in Bitcoin.

“In the U.S. and much of the European radical right, this is being portrayed as a politically-motivated imprisonment,” Rob Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester and co-author of Revolt on the Right: Explaining Support for the Radical Right in Britain, told me. He noted that had Robinson been broadcasting any other criminal trial, he would have faced the same legal fate. “This isn’t a libel case, this isn’t a case about what he was saying. It was a case about what he was doing in terms of interfering with the legal process of another court case. That is completely lost on all of his supporters.”