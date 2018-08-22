“Putin’s thesis is that the American constitution is an experiment that will fail if it is challenged in the right way from within,” Mitchell continued. “Putin wants to break apart the American republic not by influencing an election or two, but by systematically inflaming the fault lines within our society. Accepting this fact is absolutely essential for developing a long-term response to the problem.” The problem Mitchell was describing has a kind of heads-I-win-tails-you-lose quality to it as far as Putin is concerned: Not only has the Russian leader tried to exploit political polarization over issues like race and guns, his attempts to do so have themselves become deeply divisive—to the point where even Trump’s advisers frequently find themselves at odds with the man they serve.

Part of Mitchell’s argument—which might be viewed favorably by a president who has taken particular umbrage at the notion that Putin sought to help him defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race—was that the Russian government isn’t necessarily interested in supporting a specific politician, party, or ideology. Instead, it simply wants to sow chaos in the United States to advance its own goals, which it sees as threatened by America’s pre-eminent position in the world. Mitchell cited the revelations on Tuesday that suspected Russian government hackers have been targeting conservative U.S. think tanks and promoting “fringe voices” on both the left and the right on social-media sites like Facebook.

But Mitchell also seemed to be urging Americans not to play into Putin’s hands by turning against each other and succumbing to collective political psychosis over Russia’s influence operations. As outlined in Russian military documents, in a digital-age twist on old Bolshevik and Soviet tactics, the Kremlin’s “goal is to ‘carry out mass psychological campaigns against the population of a state in order to destabilize society and the government and force that state to make decisions in the interests of its opponents,’” said Mitchell, who as a scholar before joining the Trump administration raised alarms about Russia’s aggressive efforts to undermine the U.S.-led international system. It’s “a very cynical effort to pit pre-existing political camps against one another.”

“Secretary Mitchell, I appreciate the policy that you’re enumerating,” the Democratic Senator Ben Cardin responded on Tuesday. “The problem is the president hasn’t followed it.”

