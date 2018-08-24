In the years since then, Western intelligence agencies say Russia tried to interfere in elections in several European countries, as well as in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Russia also decisively entered the conflict in Syria in 2015 on the side of Bashar al-Assad and drew close to Israel, even as it allied with Iran in Syria; sold missiles to Turkey, a NATO ally; reinserted itself in diplomacy with North Korea; and re-engaged in Afghanistan, a country from where Soviet troops ignominiously withdrew in 1989. The message Putin’s pushing: Russia is back.

Denis Volkov, a sociologist with Levada, an independent Russian polling agency, told me that most Russians see foreign policy “as a successful part of Putin’s policy because it … has made Russia great again … for the first time since the time of the Soviet Union.” They see Russia’s interventions as helping other countries. “For example, in Ukraine we [helped] the Russian-speaking population. In Syria, … it’s viewed as a help Russians are giving the legitimate regime against terrorists.”

What makes Russia’s resurgence particularly striking is that the West largely ignored Moscow following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The country’s economy was in tatters, living standards plummeted, and nostalgia for the days of Communist Party rule lingered. Russian President Vladimir Putin slowly set about reversing that trend, essentially turning a very bad hand into a very good one for himself.

What Putin really wants

Alina Polyakova, an expert on Russia at the Brookings Institution in Washington, told me that there’s a wider debate over Putin’s foreign policy. On one side, she said, there are those who say Putin is an opportunist and a tactician. “He sees a vacuum of power, for example in Syria where the U.S. didn’t have a strategy, and he sees an opportunity to reassert Russian influence and Russian power in the region,” she said. “You could make the same argument about Ukraine. There was an opportunity that presented itself. He took a risk and it paid off.”

On the other side, she said, are those who view Russia’s foreign policy as part of a considered strategy by Putin. The Russian leader is simultaneously consolidating Russian influence in the former Soviet republics and Eastern Europe, while challenging American, and Western, influence in other parts of the world.

“In broad terms, Putin has defined his legacy at this point as the Russian leader who has ‘brought Russia back up from its knees in the 1990s,’” Polyakova said. “So Russia now being a great power, a country that can reassert its global influence, and even challenge American influence in various parts of the world—I think that more than anything has defined his foreign policy in terms of strategic goals.”

Much of this comes as the U.S. withdraws from its traditional dominant position in the world. The U.S. attempt to limit its involvement in Syria during the Obama years gave Putin an opportunity to consolidate Russia’s interests in the region. His success defending his ally Assad—who had at times seemed on the verge of being ousted prior to Russia’s intervention on his side—and his intervention in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea are part of the same pattern that now sees him exerting influence in Afghanistan. The U.S. has even accused Russia of supporting the Taliban.