Discrimination against the Rohingyas began well before the widespread violence directed at them in August 2017, following the attack on Burmese military posts by an armed Rohingya group. But the discrimination was codified in 1982 when Burma’s junta passed a law that identified eight ethnicities entitled to citizenship, and excluded the Rohingyas, who until then had enjoyed equal rights under the law, from the list. The Rohingyas suffered persecution in the following years. The worst of it occurred in 2012 following the rape of a Buddhist woman allegedly by Muslim men. The violence that followed forced 140,000 Rohingyas into camps for internally displaced people.

Although the fact-finding mission’s recommendation that Myanmar’s generals be investigated for genocide is significant, it took years to get to this point. It will likely take years more for there to be any meaningful action—by no means assured at this point—against the alleged perpetrators.

“What we’ve asked in the long term is a referral either to the ICC or a tribunal to be set up, but if that is not politically feasible at the moment, at least to set up a mechanism that will preserve the evidence, collate it, and create prosecutorial files that can be used in an international tribunal in the future or can be used when national governments exercise universal jurisdiction,” Radhika Coomaraswamy, a former UN diplomat who was a member of the mission to Myanmar, told me. “We feel we have the political backing required to have that mechanism created.”

The mission said the events in Rakhine state, where most of the Rohyingya live, “are similar in nature, gravity and scope to those that have allowed genocidal intent to be established in other contexts.” These include “hate rhetoric,” statements made by military commanders and other perpetrators, the government’s exclusionary policies, and a level of organization that suggests a plan for the destruction of the Rohingya.

The UN report released Monday said Burmese military officials should be tried for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Rakhine, as well as in Kachin and Shan states. Kachin is home to Burma’s Christian minority who have also been targeted for state-sponsored violence in the majority-Buddhist country. Many of those displaced live in Shan state.

Although the UN panel’s recommendation for an investigation into genocide in Myanmar is unprecedented, getting the international community to take coordinated action will be a challenge. Myanmar is not a member of the ICC, and any case brought against it at the ICC must be initiated by a member of the UN Security Council. Both China and Russia, which are permanent, veto-wielding members of the body, have resisted international pressure on Myanmar. The Myanmar government itself has vowed not to cooperate with any international investigation into the events in Rakhine, and did not cooperate with the UN’s fact-finding mission.