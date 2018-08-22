There is perhaps no greater challenge in conflict journalism than dealing with the traumatic death of a colleague. Here, we are dealing with three in quick succession. It’s hard to make sense of senseless killings. It feels unbearable. And yet we bear it.

Remembering photojournalist Shah Marai

As Afghanistan’s 17-year war grinds on, a large number of Western media organizations have pared back operations or pulled out of the country all together. The Kabul press corps has dwindled from a few hundred a few years ago to just a handful now. The world is so fatigued by America’s longest war that it’s hardly news anymore when hundreds die in a single day. As the conflict slips into a downward spiral, devouring more civilian lives than ever before, more coverage is warranted—not less. Only a few global-news organizations, including AFP, remain invested in reporting from Afghanistan despite the rising dangers, a huge financial cost, and a heavy emotional toll when we lose colleagues. We are the last remaining hurdle to the war becoming what it must never be—forgotten. For that reason, our fallen colleagues deserve to be celebrated.



I came to know of Marai even before I started my two-and-a-half year stint as AFP’s Kabul bureau chief in the spring of 2015. “Don’t ever invite him to dinner—he will eat up all your food,” an editor who had worked with him joked. Marai lived up to that reputation. Some of us adoringly called him the tribal elder of the newsroom because of his streetwise demeanor. The Marai I came to know was a friend notorious for banter, a doting father of six—his youngest daughter was born just days before he was killed—and, of course, a masterful photographer.

Marai represented the bravest of Afghan shoe-leather journalism. The AFP hired him as a driver and fixer in the mid-1990s during the rise of the puritanical Taliban, which had banned photography. Through sheer industriousness, he rose the ranks to become the agency’s chief photographer in Kabul. With nonchalance, he would often recount how he gradually began taking photos, often in secret, hiding his camera beneath his shawl. Shooting from the hip was often the only way to capture reality—looking through his lens could have been fatal.

Over the next two decades, Marai’s photos were regularly splashed across newspapers around the world. He produced a catalogue of haunting images that were a stinging indictment of thoughtless inhumanity. My favorite is one from our trip together to central Afghanistan—of a football game near the famous empty cliffside cavities of Bamiyan, once home to ancient Buddha statues blown up by the Taliban, in what was condemned globally as an act of cultural terrorism.

The image portrayed Afghanistan’s fabled resilience in a single frame. In journalism speak, Marai nailed the shot.



Marai’s images also captured the aching beauty of Afghanistan—its unexpected heroes, its tragedies, its absurdities. Once while white-knuckling through the badlands of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, while reporting on anti-Taliban militias, we wound up in the lair of a local militiaman. Accosted by his guard, we caught him in an embarrassing situation: Prayer beads curled around his fingers, the warlord sat alone in his room watching a semi-naked singer cavorting on television. He panicked when he saw us, and fumbled with the remote to flip the channel. We suppressed our laughter behind pursed lips, mindful not to embarrass him further. We both wanted to walk out of there alive.