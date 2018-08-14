Vehicular attacks have also been used in Quebec; Jerusalem; Nice; Berlin; Columbus, Ohio; and Stockholm. As Colin P. Clark and Louis Klarevas wrote in The Atlantic after the previous Westminster attack, the trend is worrisome.

“After authorities made it much more difficult to hijack planes and obtain weapons of mass destruction following 9/11—depriving terrorists of the means to launch spectacular attacks—extremists shifted to simple, easy-to-execute acts of violence like mass shootings and automobile rammings,” they wrote. “The unsophisticated and omnipresent threat posed by vehicular terrorism is now forcing those entrusted with security to rethink their paradigms.”

The circumstances behind Tuesday’s incident are similar to last year’s crash outside the U.K.’s Houses of Parliament that resulted in the deaths of five people. In that incident, a 52-year-old British national drove his car into pedestrians along Westminster Bridge before crashing his car into the Westminster Palace fence and fatally stabbing an unarmed officer. He was later shot dead at the scene. Tuesday’s crash also involved a seemingly deliberate collision into one of the U.K.’s most iconic—and therefore heavily fortified—sites. It also resulted in the injury of pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by the car.

But there were also notable differences. Whereas the 2017 attack took place at about 2:40 p.m. (a time when the area would likely be filled with tourists and lawmakers), Tuesday’s incident took place at around 7:30 a.m., well before most people would be around. It also took place during Parliament’s summer recess, during which Westminster is less busy than usual.

The British government announced it will hold an emergency COBRA committee meeting—as is customary in the aftermath of national emergencies—Tuesday afternoon to address the incident. In a statement, London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged vigilance. “All Londoners, like me, utterly condemn all acts of terrorism on our city,” he said. “The response of Londoners today shows that we will never be cowed, intimidated, or divided by any terrorist attack.”

President Donald Trump, who has previously clashed with Khan on the response to terrorists attacks in London, said on Twitter: “Another terrorist attack in London … These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!”