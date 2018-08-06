But it is Iran’s automobile sector that will be most affected by Monday’s sanctions. Richard Nephew, the former deputy coordinator for sanctions policy at the U.S. State Department, who was on the U.S. team that negotiated the deal, said in a conference call that “the automotive sector is one of Iran’s larger manufacturing sectors and one that they had ambitions would become a significant export sector for the Iranian economy.” European carmakers such as Renault who operate in Iran say they are are looking at other alternatives to “offset the missed opportunities in Iran.”

Nephew said Monday’s sanctions “will serve as a clearer demonstration to market actors, to the Iranian economy, to Europe, and others that this administration is intending to go through with the ... decision” to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, as the Iran deal is formally known.

“One of the things I’ve heard an awful lot of over the course of the last couple of months is whether or not this is still all a feint, and all intended to rejuvenate the diplomatic process that had otherwise been stalled,” he said. “I think that come Monday, a lot of that speculation, a lot of that wishful thinking will have been put to rest when those sanctions are back in place.”

And when those sanctions are back in place, the impact on Iran’s economy, and on the bottom line of any international company that defies the sanctions, will be palpable. This is not to say the Islamic Republic’s economy was flying high until now—far from it. Its economic troubles have been compounded by the loss in value of its currency, the rial. It is now trading at about 110,000 rials to the dollar on the unofficial market. When I wrote in June about Iran’s economy, the rial was trading at about 85,000 to the dollar. In late 2017, $1 was worth about 43,000 rials.

Iran’s central bank blamed “a conspiracy by enemies with the aim of exacerbating economic problems and causing public anxiety” for its problems. But the troubles are hardly the fault of outside actors. Iran’s own actions since the JCPOA was signed in July 2015 haven’t helped: It is engaged in an expensive war in Syria, a proxy war in Yemen, and arms and funds Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shia militia group, as well as Hamas and other militant groups across the Middle East. Such activity does not come cheap. Iran is estimated to have spent tens of billions of dollars on these efforts—an expenditure that has led to anti-government protesters to recently chant: “Not Gaza, not Lebanon, my life for Iran.”

Iran’s own economic mismanagement, widespread corruption, and soaring inflation have resulted in regular, nationwide protests against the government as well as the religious establishment of Shia clerics who hold ultimate authority in the country.

It needn’t have been this way. Iran signed the JCPOA with China, which is the top buyer of Iran’s oil; France, Russia, the U.K., the U.S., Germany, and the EU, because Obama-era sanctions that were joined by the international community crippled its economy. In exchange for tangible political and economic benefits, Iran agreed to renounce its nuclear program. The results were mixed. Oil exports surged in the aftermath of the nuclear agreement, but the uncertainty created by the Trump’s reluctance to regularly certify the agreement meant that actual economic growth fell well short of Iran’s own projected growth rate of 8 percent. Monday’s U.S. sanctions, as well as the measures that go into effect on November, are unilateral, but the largest firms in the world will go along with them even if the parties to the JCPOA are staying in the agreement.