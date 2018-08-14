American journalists faced the same issue on Sunday when they were presented with the white supremacist “Unite the Right” gathering just steps away from the White House—and turned out in force for what ultimately ended up being two dozen rally-goers.

But Walde’s interview with Gauland Sunday was a study in contrasts with how American media handled the scene in Washington. At around the same time hordes of journalists were descending on Lafayette Square for wall-to-wall coverage, far outnumbering white supremacists in attendance, German television viewers were watching an interview in which a journalist presented a far-right leader with actual policy questions that resembled what he would ask leaders in any other political party.

Asked about the party’s position on Germany’s retirement system and his AfD colleague Jörg Meuthen’s suggestion that there should be a “system change,” Gauland said his party had not voted on or released any specific plan for reforms. “We’re discussing this and have no determined concept,” he said. (Asked whether this meant that his party had, in fact, no “alternative” for Germany on this topic, Gauland replied there would be one after the next major party meeting, “not now.”) Referring to the party’s frequent rhetoric about wanting to “protect” the German people (presumably from migrants and increasing immigration), Walde then asked Gauland for the AfD’s position on “protecting” local renters from big international vacation rental companies like Airbnb—a major theme in Berlin, where previously-low rents are rising rapidly. “At the moment I can’t give you an answer on that,” Gauland said. “That has not been voted on in our party program.” On digitalization, which is a major topic of discussion among other political parties here, Gauland was asked to expand on an AfD colleague’s brief comments on the topic’s importance on the floor of the Bundestag. “I can’t explain that, and you’d need to ask an MP,” Gauland said, adding that he personally has “no close relationship to the internet.”

At the end of the interview, Walde asked whether the AfD is “overwhelmed” by some of the major non-refugee and non-Euro questions facing Germany’s future. They are not, Gauland argued—they just have particular issues on which their strong support has been based and they focus primarily on those. “As a party, we grew strong, or stronger, because we stand in opposition to specific developments that … went wrong in this country,” he said, specifically naming those two subjects.

After the interview aired, Gauland told the conservative-leaning German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that it was “excessively one-sided” and “absolutely unjournalistic.” Supporters flocked to social media to criticize Walde.

There is a legitimate question to be asked about whether, insofar as it avoided asking a far-right leader about what is clearly his party’s signature issue, Walde’s interview was journalistically problematic. Given how big a role the issue plays in the AfD’s overall messaging, is it irresponsible not to bring it up? At the same time, it’s also true that the AfD’s position on refugee issues is well-known—to the point that other parties, such as the Bavarian conservative Christian Social Union, have attempted to co-opt it to boost their own electoral prospects. ZDF defended Walde’s line of questioning in a statement following the interview’s airing, saying Walde “addressed topics that have great meaning for the people of this country.”