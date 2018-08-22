If Maas’s remarks looked like the germ of an idea that would carve out a more independent European foreign policy, the message from the German Chancellery was: Not so fast. Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, characterized Maas's op-ed as his “personal article,” rather than as the government's position. Still, he told reporters that Maas had also “presented observations that are preoccupying the government.”

Merkel, speaking to reporters alongside the visiting Angolan president in Berlin, said Maas’s op-ed “expresses in other words what I have said, that the trans-Atlantic relationship is changing, we need to take more responsibility, Europe has to take its fate into its own hands.” But she added that security cooperation with the U.S. was an important element of trans-Atlantic relations.

“On the question of independent payment systems, we have some problems in our dealings with Iran, no question,” she said. “On the other hand, we know that on questions of terrorist financing, for example, SWIFT is very important.”

Angela Merkel reorients Germany

The German chancellor and her foreign minister might be from different parties (she’s with the center-right Christian Democratic Union; he is with the center-left Social Democratic Party), and she may differ on the wisdom of an independent financial system, but, as she pointed out, they do share a common vision about a stronger Europe. As Maas wrote in his op-ed, Germany was “striving for a multilateral alliance, a network of partners who, like us, are committed to sticking to the rules and to fair competition.” He said he would visit Japan, Canada, and South Korea to discuss this partnership, adding “more are to follow.” He said he wanted an association of states that believed in multilateralism, international cooperation, and the rule of the law in order to tackle challenges no one country can tackle alone, including climate change and fair trade—an implicit rebuke to the United States, which pulled out of the Paris climate agreement and has initiated a trade war with Europe.

“I have no illusions that such an alliance can solve all the world’s problems,” Maas wrote. “But it is not enough just to complain about the destruction of the multilateral order. We have to fight for it, especially because of the current trans-Atlantic situation.”

Trump’s new blow to Europe

Divisions between the U.S. and its European allies were apparent well before Donald Trump entered the White House, and Maas acknowledged as much. The two sides clashed over the Iraq war (which the U.S. initiated and France and Germany opposed), the International Criminal Court (which European states have endorsed while the U.S. has declined to participate), and mass surveillance (France and Germany were livid at disclosures that the U.S. was tapping their leaders’ phones), among other things. But the trans-Atlantic divide has deepened in the Trump era: The president pulled out of the Paris climate agreement, appeared to make U.S. military support for NATO conditional on increased defense spending by its members, and slapped tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. He also pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear accord with Iran, an agreement that the pact’s European signatories held up as a triumph of multilateral diplomacy.