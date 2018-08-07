After a month-long sabbatical from the public eye following his high-profile resignation from Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet, Boris Johnson is back. The ex-British foreign secretary’s decision to quit May’s government came as a form of protest to her so-called Chequers plan: A softening of Brexit that would see the U.K. maintain a close relationship with the European Union after it leaves the bloc. For a short while, it seemed like we’d heard the last of Johnson—at least until parliament returns from its summer recess next month.

But only a short while. Within a week of quitting his cabinet position, Johnson reprised his role as columnist for the British newspaper the Daily Telegraph. Then on Monday, Johnson weighed in on Denmark’s recent decision to ban face-covering Islamic veils like the burqa and the niqab from being worn in public. It was a path the former foreign secretary ultimately said the U.K. should not follow, though not before expressing his sympathy for the Danish position. “It is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes,” Johnson wrote of women who wear the burqa, who he said end up “looking like a bank robber.”

And thus began again the cycle of Boris Johnson. The notoriously gaffe-prone lawmaker says something untoward, only to be widely criticized for it by political friends and foes alike (though never, it seems, by those at the very top). Not one to apologize—save in the rarest of cases—he then goes on to ignore the news cycle he helped create. Pretty soon, everyone forgets about it until the next gaffe. Then the cycle repeats itself. Gaffe, react, repeat.