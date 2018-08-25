But if the intelligence is correct, if this time Asiri really is dead, what does it mean for al-Qaeda and the threat it poses to America? Will the loss of Asiri degrade al-Qaeda’s capabilities? Are we safer now in the sky than we were last year? In other words, was Ibrahim al-Asiri truly as clever as we have been led to believe, a man the former acting director of the CIA called “the most sophisticated terrorist bomb maker on the planet”? Or was he just one more terrorist who threatened the United States for a while before being killed and replaced by someone else?

Asiri’s first attack, the one in which his younger brother, Abdullah, served as the suicide bomber, may well have been his most successful. Posing as a repentant jihadi eager to take advantage of an amnesty offer from the Saudi government, Abdullah arranged for an audience with Saudi Arabia’s then-minister of the interior and later Crown Prince, Muhammad bin Nayif. During the meeting, the younger Asiri detonated the bomb, which he had inserted into his rectum to avoid detection. The bomber’s body absorbed most of the blast, and the prince escaped with what were described as “minor injuries.”

Learning from this, Asiri tried again a few months later. This time the bomb was sewn into a pair of special underwear and given to a Nigerian student who attempted to detonate it on a Detroit-bound airliner on Christmas Day 2009. But as with his first plot, something went wrong: This time it was the fuse, which had degraded to the point that the underwear bomber succeeded only in setting his own pants on fire.

Our fear of al-Qaeda hurts us more than al-Qaeda does

The next year it was a pair of parcel bombs, which Asiri designed and had shipped to two synagogues in the United States. Both were intercepted before they could reach their destinations. In 2012, Asiri’s next creation was handed off to a would-be suicide bomber, who turned out to be a double agent working for Britain and Saudi Arabia. More recently, U.S. officials have worried that Asiri may have been working on surgically implanting explosives in the bodies of would-be bombers as well as placing bombs in laptops and tablets.

But for all the close calls—poorly placed bombs, bad fuses, and life-saving intelligence—not one of Asiri’s international plots succeeded. On the surface, Asiri was not even that impressive. Born in 1982, he studied chemistry for a while at King Saud University in Riyadh before dropping out of college to join a cell determined to fight the Americans in Iraq. Saudi authorities broke up the cell and arrested him. It was only after he was released that he traveled to Yemen in 2006 and, in the space of a few short years, became a terrorist who changed the way we travel.

But Asiri is not unique. He is simply the name we know. Indeed, after residing in Yemen for more than a decade, spending much of that time on the run from U.S. drones, it is almost certain that he has trained multiple aspiring bombmakers to eventually replace him.