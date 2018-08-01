Finally, long-term innovation happens because U.S. companies participate in markets all over the world. A senior U.S. semiconductor-company executive told me recently that U.S. companies’ sales to and investments in China give them access to Chinese efforts on cloud computing, AI, and autonomy, and thus make U.S. products much better at responding to a changing world market. Balkanization will likely harden the Chinese desire to be self-reliant, and so lead to inefficiency, higher costs, and less innovation among U.S. firms. He added that to prepare for more U.S. CFIUS and export control scrutiny, U.S. firms will have to spend additional money on compliance red tape, which could be better used for research and development.

The Chinese AI lab I visited perfectly demonstrates the problem—and benefit—of interconnectedness. Its founder is a Taiwanese national, educated in the U.S., with deep ties both to the U.S. and China. Many U.S. investors participate in his funds. Most of the technology they incubate is innocuous—making it easier for all of us to share bikes in cities or to educate our children. Some of it helps the Chinese government spy on its own citizens. Should U.S. investors be prohibited from investing in his funds so no American capital flows to Face++? Should he be prohibited from investing in U.S. companies, even though the money he is investing comes in large part from U.S. investors?

Many U.S. analysts are writing about a new “space race” in AI. But this Cold War analogy isn’t the right one. In the case of the current technology competition between the U.S. and China, there aren’t two nicely defined “blocs” of countries pitted against each other on behalf of national “teams.” Instead, a web of interconnected universities, researchers, supply chains, and capital flows take the best microchips from America and Korea, embed them in the best hardware from China, and use AI researchers of all nationalities who often work far from their country of origin and publish their research for all to see on open-source platforms.

Chinese intellectual-property poaching is a genuine problem, and U.S. government officials are right to work valiantly to stop it, and to slow the technical advances of the Chinese military. Yet without being clear about the problem they are solving, they risk overcorrecting and stifling positive cooperation on benign technologies, while imposing more burdens on U.S. companies.

If the concern is illegal technology transfer to the Chinese government and military, then U.S. regulation can be both more narrow, and more broad. More narrow in that the U.S. can carefully scrutinize Chinese investment that seeks access to U.S. technology that helps the Chinese military (rather than discouraging all Chinese investment), and carefully vet Chinese students to make sure they are not intelligence assets, rather than effectively discouraging all of China’s best minds from studying here. In fact, the U.S. could encourage them to stay by issuing H-1B visas to the most promising grads, and thus taking advantage of this Chinese resource. Broader, in that countries from Europe to Japan and Korea are also concerned about Chinese technology mercantilism and theft, and America can lead a united front against it.

Building a wall to keep America’s technology in and others’ out is not the right analogy—rather, America should snip the few bad strands in the otherwise positive web of international tech innovation.